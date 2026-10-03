Nafiseh Sharifi discusses Iranian protest music in podcast

Evolution of Protest Music and Revolutionary Sentiment in Iran

Iranian anthropologist and Honorary Research Fellow Nafiseh Sharifi traces the lineage of anti-establishment protest songs across decades of civil resistance, connecting the current wave of dissent to earlier movements under the Shah. In an interview discussing her recent Middle East Report article, “Soundtrack of Dissent–Protest Music in Iran,” Sharifi outlines how modern digital tools and shifting media landscapes have fundamentally transformed both the acoustic mood and the social prevalence of opposition anthems within the Islamic Republic.

Drawing on firsthand observations from her own involvement in student demonstrations, the 2009 Green Movement, and the widespread unrest that culminated in January’s “Dey Protests,” Sharifi maps a continuous tradition of musical resistance. Her scholarship, which includes the 2018 book Female Bodies and Sexuality in Iran and the Search for Defiance, examines the intersection of cultural expression and political repression. Alongside interviewer James Ryan, Sharifi also addresses how everyday citizens inside Iran have utilized music and political action in their homes and streets following the onset of the recent military conflict that began in February 2026.

Shifts in Technology and Street-Level Dissent

The digitization of global media has reshaped how protest art circulates beneath state surveillance. Where earlier generations relied on cassette tapes and underground hand-to-hand distribution networks to share subversive lyrics, contemporary artists leverage modern communication platforms to broadcast dissent instantly across provincial borders. This technological shift alters the cadence of public resistance, allowing anthems born in private living rooms to rapidly emerge as communal soundtracks during demonstrations.

During their discussion, Sharifi and Ryan examine how recent geopolitical developments and ongoing domestic pressures have manifested in daily life. The conversation highlights documentation such as Pegah Ahangarani’s December 2025 BBC Persian documentary, Taraneh, which further explores the complex relationship between artistic expression and state control in contemporary Iran. These evolving cultural dynamics continue to inform the ongoing publication efforts of the Middle East Research and Information Project.