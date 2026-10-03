Abeno Harukas Kintetsu Department Store Hosts Second Expo Gourmet Parade

Abeno Harukas Kintetsu Department Store Hosts Second Expo 2025 Gourmet Parade

Marking one year since the official close of the Osaka-Kansai Expo on October 13, the department store “Abeno Harukas Kintetsu Department Store” in Abeno Ward, Osaka, is bringing back its popular international food event starting October 8, lmaga.jp reported. The pop-up event arrives as part of the venue’s commemoration of the global exhibition’s anniversary.

The upcoming run serves as the second iteration of the venue’s “Expo Gourmet” pop-up series. During the initial April event, the opening day drew approximately 1,000 people to the queue. Crowds swelled to such a degree that organizers were forced to cut off entry by the late afternoon on multiple days. A public relations representative noted at the time that implementing admission restrictions for a pop-up event was a first.

Global Pavilion Favorites Return With Indulgent Additions

Organizers are reuniting vendors that operated actual food stations during the international exposition. Among the returning items is the Canadian pavilion’s heavily discussed poutine, priced at 1,950 yen, which features French fries blanketed in cheese and a rich, heavy sauce. The menu also includes the Kuwaiti pavilion restaurant’s rice dish, lamb machboos, priced at 1950 yen alongside sweet offerings such as the British pavilion’s scone set at 1,300 yen and the Swiss pavilion’s iced chocolate at 800 yen.

The pop-up operates within the wing building’s ninth-floor event hall at Abeno Harukas Kintetsu Department Store. Doors open daily at 10:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m., with operations wrapping up at 5:00 p.m. on the final day, October 13. Store officials noted that venue access may be subject to temporary restrictions depending on real-time crowd congestion.