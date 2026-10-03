Kairosoft Switch & Switch 2 Sale: Up to 67% Off Select Games

Kairosoft launched a sale discounting Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 titles. The promotion, titled the “Shichirin de Sanma o Patapata Mokumoku Sale for Switch,” runs from October 1 through October 27, 2026, across the Nintendo eShop.

Kairosoft Discounts Switch and Switch 2 Games

Gamers looking for management sims can grab several titles at reduced prices. The sale divides titles into two distinct discount tiers: 67 percent off and 50 percent off. The event features price cuts on both platforms, though platforms and discount percentages vary by software. The event covers nine total versions across the two consoles, while noting that specific upgrade paths remain outside the sale.

Game Development Sim Lead the Discounts at 67 Percent Off

The title, Game Development Tycoon ++ –Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, drops to 660 yen (including tax) from its usual 2,000 yen (including tax). Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version of Game Development Tycoon ++, along with Manga Works, The Sushi Spinnery, Club Soccer Director, and Pocket Arcade Story, fall from 1,500 yen (including tax) to 495 yen (including tax) after a 67 percent price reduction. Other eShop discounts include titles such as Final Fantasy VII Rebirth Digital Deluxe Edition and Castlevania Advance Collection, though those run on different schedules ending in early October.

Adventure and Island Titles Receive Fifty Percent Reductions

Three other Nintendo Switch simulation titles receive a 50 percent price cut. These titles drop to 750 yen from 1,500 yen including tax. Specifically, Dungeon Village, Exploration Fun Zoo, and Tropical Resort Story are included in this tier. These prices apply strictly to purchases made through the eShop before the October 27 deadline.

Exclusions Apply to Switch 2 Upgrade Paths

While the standalone Nintendo Switch 2 version of Game Development Tycoon ++ is heavily discounted, the separate upgrade path for existing owners is excluded from the promotion. The publisher confirmed that the sale applies exclusively to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 software listings on the digital storefront.

Photo: gamebiz【ゲームビズ】

The publisher has not announced whether future seasonal promotions will extend these discounts to other entries in its extensive pixel-art catalog, nor has it clarified if the sale will expand to additional platforms once the October 27 end date arrives.