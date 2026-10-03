Colombia Announces Return of Plan Meteoro to Secure National Highways

Plan Meteoro Returns to Colombian Highways to Protect Cargo Transport

Every single day has grown harder and more painful for cargo drivers navigating Colombian roads, according to Transportation Minister Elsa Noguera. During the Colfecar Congress, Noguera announced the official return of the Plan Meteoro to secure primary transit corridors and protect drivers from security threats and highway disruptions.

The reinstated security initiative deploys joint forces from the National Police and the Army along strategic routes. Noguera stated that the strategy has a single, definitive purpose: ensuring that every driver can head out to work and return home safely to their families at the end of the day. The announcement addresses operational hurdles that have affected the logistics sector, including highway blockades.

Equipping the Military and Police for Highway Security

To sustain the highway security operation, the Ministry of Transportation is coordinating with the Defense Sector on the technological and logistical outfitting of the Armed Forces. Through the Road Safety Fund administered by Invías, a bidding process has already been opened to acquire armored vehicles, motorcycles, communication equipment, and tanks for the Police and the Army, alongside work with Indumil regarding sentry boxes for use along the corridors.

Colfecar, the federation representing cargo transporters, has raised alarms over the economic toll of insecurity and blockades. Colfecar president Nidia Hernández pointed out that the sector has recorded more than 2,800 highway blockades across the country since 2023, disrupting supply chains. José Manuel Restrepo noted during the discussions that insecurity has cost the sector 12,4 trillion pesos since 2023.

Reforming Decree 003 and Tackling Strategic Bottlenecks

Beyond military escorts, the Ministry of Transportation published a draft reform of Decree 003 for public comment to establish legal mechanisms for public forces during road closures. The proposed revision aims to grant authorities the authority to intervene in blockades that paralyze heavy freight, while simultaneously safeguarding the right to peaceful social protest and community dialogue.

Photo: El Tiempo

The administration is focusing on the critical Buga-Loboguerrero-Buenaventura corridor, a vital artery carrying 42% of the nation’s international trade. Noguera emphasized that demonstrations and community blockades will not be permitted to halt international commerce. To alleviate bottlenecks on that route, demolition work has begun on acquired properties to clear space for a new internal alternate road featuring a two-lane design and a ten-hectare staging patio capable of holding roughly 350 heavy trucks.

Technological Upgrades and Fleet Modernization Await

The logistics overhaul extends beyond physical security and road construction into digital administration. A new version of the National Cargo Dispatch Registry, known as RNDC 360, will launch operations on January 1, 2027, integrating artificial intelligence to resolve stability issues after the previous system accumulated 723 hours of downtime between January and late September.

Photo: LaRepublica.co

Furthermore, the government is pursuing legislative changes to Public-Private Partnerships, or APPs, by raising the allowable limit for additional project execution funds from 20% to 50% to accelerate infrastructure delivery. These combined measures target an aging cargo fleet that averages 21 years on Colombian roads, a contrast to a 15-year average across Latin America, while administrators continue discussions with the Ministry of Finance regarding potential VAT incentives for truck replacement.