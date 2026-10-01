Sonay Kartal Wins on WTA Tour Return at China Open After Injury Layoff

Sonay Kartal Victorious on WTA Return at China Open After Six-Month Injury Layoff

Britain’s Sonay Kartal secured a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Spain’s Andrea Lazaro Garcia at the China Open. The 24-year-old marked her first WTA Tour match in nearly six months following a lower back injury sustained at Indian Wells in March, successfully breaking the qualifier’s serve five times to advance to the next round.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ranking Trajectory: Currently ranked world number 129, Kartal’s early-round success in Beijing provides valuable ranking points as she mounts a comeback up the WTA ladder.

Currently ranked world number 129, Kartal’s early-round success in Beijing provides valuable ranking points as she mounts a comeback up the WTA ladder. Surface Suitability: Her 69% first-serve conversion rate and clean baseline play suggest she is retaining her hard-court form despite the lengthy competitive absence.

Navigating the Comeback Trail in Beijing

The transition back to elite-tier competition is rarely frictionless, but Kartal handled the tactical demands of the opening round with notable poise. Having returned to court duty at the Billie Jean King Cup on September 22—where she suffered a narrow defeat to Czech world number 26 Marie Bouzkova—the British player looked sharper in the Chinese capital. Facing qualifier Andrea Lazaro Garcia, Kartal exploited short second balls and capitalized on four double faults from her opponent to control the tempo from the baseline.

The statistical breakdown underlines her efficiency under pressure. Kartal successfully converted five break opportunities while landing 69% of her first serves. The lower back issue that derailed her trajectory back in March at Indian Wells appeared to have no lingering impact on her service motion or baseline lateral movement. But the draw now sharpens significantly as she prepares for a stern second-round test against seeded opposition.

Next Obstacles and Broader British Fortunes

World number 129 Kartal will next lock horns with Chinese 31st seed Wang Xinyu as she bids to work her way back up the world rankings. Meanwhile, the wider British contingent has experienced mixed fortunes across the global tour stops. Fellow Britons Harriet Dart and Cameron Norrie both play later on Thursday.

Player Tournament Round Result / Opponent Sonay Kartal China Open First Round Won 6-2, 6-3 vs. Andrea Lazaro Garcia Arthur Fery Japan Open First Round Lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 vs. Jaime Faria Holger Rune Japan Open First Round Lost 6-3, 6-1 vs. Kyrian Jacquet

Elsewhere on the ATP circuit, the Asian swing delivered sobering results for other high-profile returnees. At the Japan Open first round, British number one Arthur Fery was defeated 6-4 3-6 6-4 by Jaime Faria, a lucky loser from Portugal. In Tokyo, Denmark’s Holger Rune also lost on his first ATP Tour appearance for almost a year. Having suffered an Achilles tendon rupture in October 2025, Rune has since fallen outside the top 100 rankings. He was beaten 6-3 6-1 by France’s Kyrian Jacquet in Tokyo.