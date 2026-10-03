Italy commits to alternative funding for Salanetti recycling plant

The Italian Chamber of Deputies approved a bipartisan order on October 1, committing the government to secure alternative European funding for complex waste recycling plants, including the Salanetti facility in Capannori, following risks posed by national recovery plan deadlines.

Bipartisan Motion Targets PNRR Deadlines for Complex Waste Infrastructure

The Italian Chamber of Deputies approved an order presented by Marco Simiani and Chiara Braga. The measure received official backing from the government, uniting majority and opposition groups in support of circular economy facilities across Italy.

The legislative action addresses infrastructure built under Linea C of Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR). These facilities process complex waste streams, including personal hygiene absorbent products, sewage sludge, textile waste, and leather. Many of these projects possess approved permits and active contracts, but face completion hurdles tied to original program deadlines.

Funding Alternatives from European Financial Instruments

The newly approved motion tasks the government with sourcing alternative financial backing to prevent the collapse of innovative recycling projects. Specifically, the text points toward the European Investment Bank (BEI) and the Competitiveness Fund as viable mechanisms to sustain interventions that cannot meet initial schedule requirements.

As noted in the parliamentary order, failing to complete Linea C initiatives would lead to a permanent loss of specialized treatment capacity for complex materials. The Salanetti plant, situated in the Capannori municipality near Porcari, represents one of approximately a dozen targeted facilities nationwide designed to shift waste management away from traditional landfills.

Summary of Salanetti and Linea C Waste Infrastructure Initiative Parameter Detail Key Location Salanetti, Capannori (bordering Porcari) Target Materials Absorbent hygiene products, textiles, sewage sludge, leather Legislative Action Bipartisan order approved by Chamber of Deputies (October 1) Proposed Alternative Funding European Investment Bank (BEI) and Competitiveness Fund

Path Forward for the Tuscan Waste Recovery Network

Local stakeholders await formal executive action regarding the implementation of alternative funding streams through European banking channels.