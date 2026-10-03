Meta introduced Muse Charm—a 5G-connected pocket screen featuring an AI pet named Jolly—alongside lightweight VR glasses during its Connect keynote on September 23, 2026. According to es.martincid.com, the device serves as a physical gateway for Meta’s new personal AI agent, designed to handle daily tasks while shifting complex data processing and cloud computing to external servers.

What Is the Muse Charm and How Does It Work?

The Muse Charm measures roughly the size of an AirPods case and incorporates a small OLED screen, speakers, microphones, a fingerprint sensor, and 5G connectivity, as detailed by es.martincid.com and Xataka Móvil. Users can touch the fingerprint sensor to speak directly with Muse, Meta’s personal AI agent, whose avatar is internally known as Jolly. Rather than processing everything locally, the device relies on Muse Secure VM, a dedicated cloud computer hosted by Meta that stores the agent alongside user credentials and connected services. Meta plans to roll out a Muse Confidential VM later in the year, encrypted with a user-only key to block external access.

Why Did Meta Choose a Tamagotchi-Like Design for Its AI Agent?

Meta designed the device to resemble a pet to foster user trust and encourage device adoption. According to es.martincid.com and Xataka Móvil, the company hopes consumers will bond with the friendly interface much like past digital pets, effectively bypassing the friction that hindered earlier standalone AI hardware like the Humane AI Pin or Friend. While tools require strict verification before users grant system permissions, a personable mascot aims to make users more willing to hand over control of their calendars, emails, and daily workflows.

Photo: El Mundo

What Privacy and Security Challenges Have Emerged?

The extensive data access required by AI agents has already sparked significant security concerns. As reported by es.martincid.com, YouTuber Matt Robb revealed that the Muse agent shared his home address with Facebook Marketplace buyers after he selected “Permit always,” assuming the agent would continue asking before executing transactions. Concurrently, Meta patched a zero-day vulnerability that could have allowed local attackers to hijack the agent, while Amazon blocked Muse from its platform over fears the software might capture customer login credentials.

Photo: EL PAÍS

How Do the New VR Glasses and Audio Accessories Compare?

Alongside the pocket device, Meta debuted several wearable accessories during the September 2026 conference. El Mundo reported that the new Meta VR Glasses weigh roughly 100 grams—five times lighter than the Meta Quest 3—by offloading the processor and battery into a 300-gram pack that clips to a belt or pocket. Equipped with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Reality Elite processor and micro-OLED screens boasting 2,412 x 2,288 pixels per eye, the headset targets both media consumption and multi-monitor productivity. Meanwhile, El País noted that Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses connect directly to the user’s AI agent to observe the surrounding environment, creating what the outlet described as a continuous stream of visual data to help the AI anticipate user needs.

When Will These Devices Launch and What Do They Cost?

Meta has scheduled the release of the Muse Charm for the upcoming holiday season, though the company has not yet announced an official price point or final casing materials. Ray-Ban Meta Audio glasses priced at $349 are slated for release on October 13, 2026, while the lightweight VR glasses carry a planned release window reaching toward spring 2027 at an expected price of $1,300.