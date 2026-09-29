What Is Meta’s Muse Charm? The AI Pocket Device Compared to a Tamagotchi

Meta introduced Muse Charm in September 2026 as a pocket-sized physical device designed for direct voice interaction with its Muse personal artificial intelligence agent. While tech communities compare its small format and digital avatar screen to a late-nineties Tamagotchi, Meta positions the hardware as a portable gateway to real-time conversational AI without requiring a smartphone.

Hardware Design and the Tamagotchi Comparison

First images released during Meta Connect 2026 show a compact gadget that fits in a pocket or attaches to a keychain, featuring a small screen that displays an interactive digital avatar. This portable format immediately triggered widespread community comparisons to the classic Tamagotchi virtual pet toys from the 1990s. Expansion.mx reported that tech publications like TechCrunch noted how the physical device brings an AI presence directly into daily life, moving beyond traditional phone screens. However, Meta does not officially classify the gadget as a pet simulator, instead calling it an approachable, pocket-friendly tool designed to house an advanced real-time voice model.

How Users Will Interact with Muse Through Voice

The core functionality of Muse Charm relies on uninterrupted spoken conversation rather than text inputs or rigid prompt menus. According to official company statements, the device integrates a next-generation real-time voice model that enables users to talk freely and deeply with their AI agent. Users can tap a physical sensor on the gadget to begin speaking instantly, bypassing the need to unlock a mobile phone or open a software application. Meta confirmed that users can also customize the voice profile by describing specific traits, such as adjusting the speaking pace or requesting a specific regional accent.

Photo: kienyke.com

Integration Across Meta’s Ecosystem and Third-Party Apps

Muse Charm operates as a physical extension of a much broader agent ecosystem. During the September 2026 conference, Meta detailed how the underlying Muse agent is expanding into artificial intelligence glasses, including new Ray-Ban Meta Audio models, allowing hands-free voice commands that analyze what the user is currently seeing. Beyond wearables, the AI agent connects with desktop environments like Mac applications, along with major retail and payment platforms such as Walmart, Best Buy, American Eagle Outfitters, Shop Pay, and PayPal. While Meta plans to roll out retail availability around December 2026 just in time for the holiday shopping season, pricing details, exact technical specifications, and global market rollout dates remain unannounced as the hardware finishes its final development phase.