South Korean Embassy in Vietnam Hosts 2026 National Day Reception

On October 2, 2026, the South Korean Embassy in Vietnam hosted a national day and armed forces day reception in Hanoi, drawing roughly 600 attendees, including Vietnamese government officials, diplomats, and local Korean residents, as asiatoday.co.kr reported.

Hanoi Reception Highlights Bilateral Milestones

The evening gathering at the Vietnamese capital brought together prominent figures from both nations. asiatoday.co.kr reported that Nguyen Minh Vu, a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee and Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister, joined approximately 600 guests to mark the occasion. Lee Mi-yeon delivered the opening address, walking through the sequence of high-level diplomatic exchanges that have defined the bilateral relationship.

Last August, To Lam, General Secretary and State President of Vietnam, traveled to Seoul as his first state visit following South Korean President Lee Jae-myung’s inauguration. That visit was reciprocated in April when President Lee chose Vietnam for his inaugural foreign state visit under the new Hanoi leadership.

Trade and Investment Surpass Historic Thresholds

Economic ties anchor the comprehensive strategic partnership these two nations established in 2022. During her remarks at the Hanoi reception, Lee pointed to striking financial milestones. Cumulative South Korean investments in Vietnam crossed the $100 billion threshold during the first half of the year, while bilateral trade volume is projected to clear the same $100 billion mark in 2026.

Metric Status / Value Context Bilateral Relationship Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Elevated to highest tier in 2022 Cumulative Investment Exceeded $100 Billion Recorded in first half of 2026 Bilateral Trade Projected $100+ Billion Expected to clear mark in 2026 Diplomatic Exchanges State Visits Exchanges by To Lam and Lee Jae-myung

Deputy Foreign Minister Vu acknowledged these deep economic interlocks in his congratulatory speech. asiatoday.co.kr noted that Vu described Vietnam as South Korea’s largest economic cooperation partner in Southeast Asia and its third-largest trading partner globally, with South Korea standing as Vietnam’s leading foreign investor.

Expanding Beyond Traditional Manufacturing into Future Industries

The economic architecture binding Seoul and Hanoi is shifting away from simple assembly lines and garment factories. Lee emphasized that bilateral collaboration now spans cutting-edge sectors, including advanced technology, green energy, digital infrastructure, and financial cooperation. President Lee’s state visit earlier this year acted as the catalyst for formalizing these high-tech initiatives.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vu further tied this expanding economic framework to broader geopolitical goals, stating his belief that South Korea will successfully realize President Lee’s “irreplaceable nation” vision while contributing to regional and global peace, according to asiatoday.co.kr.

Cultural Diplomacy and Public Engagement in Hanoi

Beyond high-level speeches and economic metrics, the evening featured prominent displays of cultural exchange. The program included performances by the Gloria Choir, which is composed of children from Korean-Vietnamese multicultural families. The ensemble jointly performed the national anthems of both countries. Later in the evening, the national demonstration team from the Korea Taekwondo Association took the stage to execute traditional taekwondo forms and board-breaking demonstrations, drawing an enthusiastic response from the diplomatic corps and local attendees alike.