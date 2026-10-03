Quebec Court Rejects Tanguay Bid to Block New Consumer Warranty Law

Quebec consumers will secure automatic legal protection for major appliances and electronics starting Monday, October 5, 2026, as lapresse.ca reported. The Superior Court of Quebec dismissed a request from Groupe BMTC, operating under the Tanguay banner, to suspend the new consumer protection regulations aimed at curbing planned obsolescence.

The Bottom Line

Groupe BMTC failed to secure a suspension of the new regulations in the Superior Court of Quebec.

The warranty rules take effect on Monday, October 5, 2026, covering specific new appliances and electronics sold or leased in the province.

Retailers and manufacturers remain responsible for free parts, labor, and reasonable shipping costs during the mandatory protection periods.

Superior Court Rejects Tanguay Injunction Request

The legal showdown began when Groupe BMTC filed to freeze the implementation of the province’s updated consumer protection framework. Judge Marie Cossette of the Superior Court of Quebec ruled against the retailer, as lapresse.ca reported. The tribunal concluded that the balance of convenience favored the government’s push for product durability and circular economy practices over the private financial concerns raised by the applicant.

Tanguay had just reviewed the judgment and offered no immediate comments to lapresse.ca at the time of publication. Meanwhile, Groupe BMTC previously filed a separate request in June to completely annul the new regulations, a challenge that has yet to be heard by the courts.

Advocacy Groups Defend the Circular Economy Mandate

Environmental and consumer advocacy groups welcomed the court’s dismissal. Julie-Christine Denoncourt, a source reduction analyst at Équiterre, told lapresse.ca that the regulation simply operationalizes rights consumers already held on paper but struggled to enforce when equipment failed. Denoncourt noted that merchants and manufacturers have been bound by a legal warranty of quality for roughly fifty years, questioning the sharp industry pushback against clear lifespan requirements.

The Coalition des associations de consommateurs du Québec (CACQ), representing 16 regional groups, emphasized in a statement that the rules are neither improvised nor rushed. The framework stems from legislation against planned obsolescence adopted by the National Assembly in October 2023 following extensive industry consultation. The Coalition argued that policymakers must weigh consumer savings against corporate compliance costs.

Automatic Protection Rules and Repair Obligations

According to Éducaloi, the legal warranty of functioning applies automatically to specific new appliances and electronics purchased or leased from October 5, 2026 onward. Merchants and manufacturers cannot force consumers to waive this protection. If a covered item breaks down or fails to work properly during its designated period, the seller or maker must provide free repairs, covering components, labor, and reasonable shipping fees.

Photo: Éducaloi

For example, a dishwasher carrying a five-year functionality warranty that suffers a control board failure two years post-purchase qualifies for gratis servicing under the mandate, as Éducaloi noted. However, accidental damage—such as dropping a mobile phone six months after purchase—falls outside the scope of the free repair mandate. Consumers facing disputes can utilize the Office de la protection du consommateur platform, issue formal demands, or pursue remedies through the courts if negotiations stall.