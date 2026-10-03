Natalia Silva vs. Wang Cong for Vacant Title at UFC 332

Natalia Silva Eyes First UFC Title in Flyweight Showdown at UFC 332

Natalia Silva and Wang Cong meet in the main event of UFC 332 on October 3, 2026, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the vacant women’s flyweight championship on the line. Silva enters the five-round title bout as the division’s number-one contender, holding an eight-fight record inside the promotion.

Fantasy & Market Impact Division Realignment: With the belt vacated due to Valentina Shevchenko’s shoulder and back ligament injuries, the winner sets the immediate agenda for the top five contenders.

Championship Stakes in Salt Lake City

The Ultimate Fighting Championship arrives in Utah for a card headlined by the vacant 125-pound title fight. The championship became vacant after the previous titleholder, Valentina Shevchenko, relinquished the belt due to a long-term injury affecting her shoulder and back ligaments. Silva carries a professional record of 20-5-1 into the cage.

Photo: Claro Sports

Silva’s path to this opportunity rests on a promotional run. The 29-year-old Brazilian has won all eight of her bouts under the UFC banner, extending her active winning streak to 14 victories overall. Her résumé features notable wins over Araujo, Andrade, Grasso, and Namajunas.

Challenging the Run with Striking Pedigree

Standing across the cage is Wang Cong, who enters her first UFC title fight holding the sixth position in the 125-pound rankings and brings a professional record of 10-1-0. The 34-year-old Chinese challenger brings an elite combat sports background, having claimed world and Asian titles in Sanda, alongside a 2019 silver medal at the amateur boxing world championships. Wang’s striking credentials also feature a notable 2015 kickboxing victory over Shevchenko herself.

Photo: Mundo Deportivo

Since making her professional mixed martial arts debut in 2022, Wang has compiled her record, winning four consecutive bouts within the promotion between 2025 and 2026 against opponents such as Cortez, Moura, Da Silva and Brasil. While her recent UFC victories all arrived via decision, her singular professional defeat against Gabriella Fernandes underscores the high-stakes nature of this matchup. This event marks the first five-round championship assignment for both competitors.

Co-Main Action and Global Broadcast Details

The championship headliner is supported by a high-profile co-main event featuring former bantamweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo against Payton Talbott, who holds a single defeat against Raoni Barcelos. The full card features 15 scheduled bouts across early prelims, prelims, and the main card, though the programming remains subject to last-minute changes due to medical or weight-in issues.

For viewers following the action, regional broadcast schedules and platforms are available. Spanish fans can tune in via Eurosport on HBO Max or watch on Eurosport 2.

Event Schedule and Timings

UFC 332 takes place on Saturday, October 3, 2026. For viewers in Mexico, the action begins at 14:00 hours for the early prelims, moves to the prelims at 16:00 hours, and kicks off the main card at 18:00 hours. Across international time zones, the schedule is set for 14:00 CDMX, 16:00 ET USA, 17:00 AR, and 22:00 ESP. The main event clash between Natalia Silva and Wang Cong is scheduled to begin at an approximate time of 20:40 CDMX, 22:40 ET USA, 23:40 AR, and 4:40 ESP, depending on the duration of the preceding bouts.