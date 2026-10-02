UFC 332: Silva vs. Wang Odds and Betting Preview

Ranked women’s flyweight fighters meet when top-ranked Natalia Silva battles No. 8 Wang Cong in the main event at UFC 332 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday. Silva, who is unbeaten in nearly a decade, has won 14 consecutive bouts. Wang has won four bouts in a row.

The women’s flyweight division takes center stage this weekend as the Ultimate Fighting Championship lands in Utah. The clash between Silva and Wang offers a high-stakes tactical chess match for the promotion’s elite.

Fantasy & Market Impact Natalia Silva’s Value: Listed as a -205 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, Silva presents a solid anchor for parlay configurations given her elite striking differential and takedown defense. Wang Cong’s Underdog Appeal: At +170, the former kickboxing and Muay Thai competitor offers high-value upside for bettors targeting her elite stand-up credentials and momentum. Card Depth: The main card features a bantamweight bout between Payton Talbott (-625) and Deiveson Figueiredo (+455), creating intriguing prop-betting avenues for finish-conscious players.

Decoding the Numbers Behind the Undefeated Streak

Natalia Silva has carved out a path of dominance since joining UFC in June 2022. Across 26 career matches, she boasts a 20-5-1 record, balancing her offensive output with five knockouts, seven submissions, and seven decisions. She also has one win by disqualification. Her grappling discipline and striking volume have anchored her securely at No. 4 in the UFC women’s pound-for-pound rankings.

The tape highlights what makes her statistically distinct in a crowded division. Silva holds the second-longest win streak in UFC women’s flyweight history at eight consecutive victories. More impressively, she maintains the highest striking differential in the weight class at 2.45, alongside a staggering 90.3% takedown defense rate.

Wang Cong Brings Striking Pedigree to the Octagon

Opposing Silva is a striker who brings world-class combat sports accolades into the cage. Wang Cong transitions to mixed martial arts after building a formidable striking background in kickboxing and Muay Thai. Since launching her MMA career in July 2022 and joining the UFC in May 2024, she has compiled a 10-1 record.

Wang’s athletic credentials extend far beyond the promotion. As an amateur, she won a gold medal in sanshou at the 2013 World Wushu Championships, as well as a gold medal at the 2014 Asian Games. She was a silver medalist in boxing at the 2019 World Championships. Coming off a unanimous decision win over Tracy Cortez at UFC 329 on July 11, Wang proves she can grind out victories against top-tier competition.

Fighters Tale of the Tape and Betting Odds

Fighter Record UFC Standing Betting Odds Natalia Silva 20-5-1 No. 1 Flyweight / No. 4 P4P -205 Wang Cong 10-1 No. 8 Flyweight +170 Payton Talbott Pro Bantamweight -625 Deiveson Figueiredo Pro Bantamweight +455

Broadcast Details and Event Schedule

The five-bout main card for UFC 332 is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET, broadcasting live on CBS and streaming via Paramount+. Early preliminary action gets underway at 4 p.m. ET. Paramount+ serves as the streaming home for every UFC numbered event and Fight Night card.

Beyond the main event, the card features several compelling bouts across weight classes. The main lineup includes King Green facing Esteban Ribovics (+205 vs. -250), Roberto Soldic taking on Khaos Williams (-325 vs. +260), and Ateba Gautier locking horns with Roman Kopylov (-218 vs. +180). On the early preliminary card, veteran Court McGee enters at +195 against Eric Nolan (-238) in a welterweight clash.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.