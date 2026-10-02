Mary-Claire King discusses Nobel Prize wait and BRCA genes

In a recent interview with statnews.com, Mary-Claire King discussed the unique experience of waiting for a Nobel Prize consideration, reflecting on her groundbreaking 1990s discovery that breast and ovarian cancer can be hereditary through BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway BRCA Mutations: Inherited alterations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes dramatically increased the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

Inherited alterations in the BRCA1 or BRCA2 genes dramatically increased the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer. Actionable Risk Reduction: Clinical protocols for those testing positive include preventive mastectomies, or getting their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed, which have reduced cancer mortality for thousands of women.

Clinical protocols for those testing positive include preventive mastectomies, or getting their ovaries and fallopian tubes removed, which have reduced cancer mortality for thousands of women. Stochastic Selection: Being a Nobel finalist involves navigating a filtering process at institutions like the Karolinska Institutet, where committee members evaluate the individual and their work.

Reflections from Decades of Cancer Research at the University of Washington

Now 80 years old and at the University of Washington, King told statnews.com that she does not set an alarm for the middle-of-the-night announcement from Stockholm due to the Pacific Coast time zone difference. She noted that the chances of any one year are extremely low.

King recalled to statnews.com the first time she realized she was under consideration for the prize: an invitation to hold a seminar at the Karolinska Institutet. She explained that the institute uses such visits to engage directly with researchers. During her visit, she engaged with what she later understood to be the members of the committee, including one individual who was openly skeptical about how genetics could address such problems, providing an experience akin to any other interview.

Evaluating Hereditary Oncology and Global Patient Impact

By identifying that mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes dramatically increased the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer, her work has saved hundreds of thousands of lives and changed cancer therapy.

The global public health footprint of this discovery spans hundreds of thousands of lives. Patients and family members worldwide routinely contact King for clarification, creating a network bridging language barriers. “It just boosts you,” King told statnews.com regarding the positive impact of her work on patients. “It just makes you feel so much stronger and so much more confident and so much more able to continue in rough patches, of which there are of course many.”

Key Milestones in BRCA Genetics and Nobel Prize Context Milestone / Event Timeline Key Scientific Significance BRCA1/BRCA2 Discovery 1994–1995 Identified hereditary links to breast and ovarian cancer. Karolinska Institutet Seminar Approximately 20 years ago Engagement between King and potential Nobel Prize committee reviewers. Recent Nobel Announcements 2025 Prize in medicine awarded to Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for immune system discoveries.

The Ongoing Legacy in Molecular Medicine

As the scientific community awaits each year’s prize announcements, researchers like King continue to shape the trajectory of modern medicine through foundational discoveries that bridge laboratory genetics with bedside clinical care. Her half-century dedication illustrates how rigorous scientific inquiry ultimately translates into widespread, life-saving public health interventions.

References

Karolinska Institutet. Institutional review and prize selection processes.

University of Washington. Faculty research archives.

STAT News reporting on Nobel Prize predictions and interviews with Mary-Claire King.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment.