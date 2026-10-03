Severe Pneumococcal Disease Uncovers Undiagnosed Blood Cancer

Severe pneumonia requiring hospitalization can serve as an early warning sign of undiagnosed blood cancer or immune deficiencies.
In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway
M Protein Screening: A simple blood test can detect abnormal monoclonal proteins (M proteins), which are frequently present in precursor conditions to blood cancers like multiple myeloma.
Invasive Pneumococcal Disease: When bacteria cause severe lung infections that require hospital admission, it often exposes underlying defects in the body’s immune defense system.
Preventive Window: Catching these immune deficits and abnormal proteins early allows physicians to initiate targeted treatments before patients suffer recurrent, life-threatening infections.
University of Gothenburg Research Tracks 156 Hospitalized Patients
The median age of the patient cohort stood at 70 years. Investigators measured antibody levels and evaluated the presence of M protein to assess immune function.
Within the pneumococcal infection cohort, one in four individuals had M protein detected in their blood.
By comparison, these clinical abnormalities were considerably less frequent in the matched control cohort.
“Currently, these tests are not routinely performed after a severe pneumococcal infection.”
|Clinical Marker or Diagnosis
|Patient Count / Frequency
|Clinical Implication
|M Protein Presence
|1 in 4 individuals (25%)
|Marker associated with increased blood cancer risk
|Formal Blood Cancer Diagnosis
|7 patients
|Requires immediate hematological staging
|Precursor Conditions
|12 patients
|Conditions with potential progression to malignancy
|Underlying Immunodeficiency
|8 patients
|Enabled 7 patients to start preventive anti-infection therapies
Shifting Bacterial Strains and Adult Immunization Strategies
The research project also examined shifting patterns in the bacterial strains responsible for serious respiratory disease. This forms part of a doctoral thesis by Karin Bergman at the University of Gothenburg, as detailed by respiratory-therapy.com.
Older adults and patients with compromised immune systems, including those battling active malignancies, are frequently affected by these circulating replacement strains.
References
- University of Gothenburg. Scientific Reports findings on invasive pneumococcal disease and blood cancer risk.
- Respiratory Therapy. Severe Pneumonia May Signal Undiagnosed Blood Cancer.
- Healthcare-in-Europe.com. Pneumonia as a warning sign of hidden blood cancer.