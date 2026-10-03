Columbus Water Crews Repair 20-Inch Main Break Near High Street

Emergency Repairs Underway After Water Main Break Near Municipal Court

Division of Water crews are actively reducing pressure on a 20-inch water main in downtown Columbus to execute emergency repairs following a break near the Franklin County Municipal Court, wsyx.com reported. The incident has caused water to pool near Mound and Main streets, impacting immediate infrastructure and nearby commercial properties.

Isolating the Damaged Pipeline Across the Downtown Grid

Workers arrived on the scene to manually turn valves in an attempt to isolate the damaged section of the pipeline. Because auxiliary water lines also serve the downtown grid, city officials anticipate limited overall impacts on surrounding buildings. However, the exact containment scope remains fluid as technicians work through the valve network.

High & Cherry Apartments and Westin Great Southern Face Shutoffs

Among the specific properties confirmed to be affected are The High & Cherry Apartments located at 255 S. High St., alongside the Westin Great Southern Columbus. A city supervisor notified hotel management of an immediate emergency shutoff while crews handle the compromised line.

Municipal Operations Continue as City Warns of Wider Disruptions

City officials warned that additional buildings could experience water service interruptions if specific isolation valves fail to close properly during the procedure. Meanwhile, municipal operations at the Franklin County Municipal Court 4D remain unaffected for the following business day, with the facility fully operational.

Water Discoloration Advisories and Post-Repair Restoration

The City of Columbus advises that waterline repair work frequently causes temporary water discoloration. Once service returns to normal, residents and businesses should expect cold water to take between two to four hours to run clear, according to columbus.gov. Officials recommend avoiding hot water usage and laundry operations until the lines clear completely.

Weather-Permitting Pavement Repairs and Customer Contact Lines

Any roadway pavement or lawn infrastructure, including grass seeding, disturbed during the excavation will be repaired on a weather-permitting schedule, which may require crews to revisit sites into the spring. Customers requiring further assistance can contact Columbus Customer Service at 614-645-8276 during weekday business hours or 614-645-7788 for after-hours and weekend inquiries.

Photo: columbus.gov