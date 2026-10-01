Rick Ross & Maybach Music Group Sued for $261K Over Canceled Concerts

Omega14 Incorporated filed a lawsuit in late September 2026 against rapper Rick Ross, his touring company, and Maybach Music Group, accusing them of breach of contract over two canceled August concerts in Greensboro and Charlotte tied to the artist’s Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour.

Rick Ross and Maybach Music Group Sued Over Canceled North Carolina Concerts

Omega14’s Financial and Legal Claims The Core Dispute: Omega14 alleges Ross refused to perform at scheduled Greensboro and Charlotte dates without valid contractual grounds.

Omega14 alleges Ross refused to perform at scheduled Greensboro and Charlotte dates without valid contractual grounds. Financial Damages: The promoter claims $261,000 in direct losses covering venue rentals, marketing, production, lodging, and transport expenses.

The promoter claims $261,000 in direct losses covering venue rentals, marketing, production, lodging, and transport expenses. Contradictory Appearances: The complaint points out that Ross made conflicting appearances in Orlando and Miami Beach during the exact same dates.

The Contractual Breakdown of the Port of Miami Anniversary Trek

The legal friction centers on the high-profile 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour celebrating Rick Ross’s 2006 debut studio album, Port of Miami. According to court filings from Omega14, the performance agreement stipulated that Ross was required to take the stage for a minimum of one hour at each designated North Carolina stop. The contract tightly restricted cancellations, explicitly permitting walk-aways only in the event of severe injury or death.

Things unraveled rapidly on the day of the first scheduled performance. Omega14 states that Maybach Music Group manager Tawanda Roberts contacted the tour promoter at 1:00 PM on the day of the Greensboro show. Roberts allegedly delivered the news that Ross outright refused to perform both North Carolina dates. The Greensboro concert was scheduled for that very evening, with the Charlotte performance slated for the following night.

Weighing the Financial Fallout and Concurrent Florida Appearances

The sudden pullout left local organizers scrambling to absorb heavy overhead costs. Omega14 calculates its total financial damage at $261,000, a figure that accounts for venue bookings, production setups, promotional marketing campaigns, lodging, and transportation logistics. Beyond the promoter’s bottom line, the abrupt cancellation disrupted orchestral musicians, choir members, and venue operators who had prepared for the large-scale production.

Here is the kicker: Omega14’s legal team argues that the stated inability to perform holds no water when matched against Ross’s actual itinerary. The complaint highlights that Ross managed to perform live in Orlando and Miami Beach on those exact same dates, undermining any defense built around health emergencies or unforeseen travel obstacles.

Event Detail Promoter Allegation Sourced Context Disputed Tour Dates Greensboro and Charlotte, North Carolina Tied to the Port of Miami 20th Anniversary Orchestra Tour Financial Losses Claimed $261,000 total damages Covers venue, production, marketing, lodging, and transport Contrasting Appearances Orlando and Miami Beach performances Held on the same dates as the canceled North Carolina shows

Broader Scrutiny and Unresolved Allegations Facing the Artist

This civil litigation lands at a delicate time for the veteran southern hip-hop force. William Leonard Roberts II, better known as Rick Ross, built his empire on luxury branding and the legacy of his 2006 debut, which cemented his status alongside major industry figures like Lil Wayne and Jeezy. However, the North Carolina dispute arrives alongside separate allegations from Ross’s former girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick.

Kendrick recently accused the rapper of physical abuse, sharing photographs on social media depicting injuries from an alleged assault with the harsh caption, “He saw a punching bag.” Neither Ross, Maybach Music Group, nor his touring representatives have issued public responses regarding the civil lawsuit from Omega14 or the severe allegations raised by Kendrick. As the legal proceedings move forward, the mounting pressure places intense scrutiny on the business operations surrounding the mogul’s brand and live routing.