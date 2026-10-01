How Artificial Intelligence is Reshaping Asia-Pacific Geopolitics

Artificial intelligence is actively reshaping geopolitical alignments across the Asia-Pacific, weaving together technology policy, national security, industrial strategy, and international trade in ways that alter global power dynamics.

Beyond the US-China Binary

The integration of artificial intelligence into regional and global affairs cannot be accurately understood through a simple United States-China lens. While Beijing’s capacity to couple rapid technology development with massive hardware manufacturing and industrial scale remains a defining factor, other regional actors are establishing distinct footprints.

Taiwan anchors advanced semiconductor manufacturing; South Korea and Japan maintain major positions in semiconductors, materials, and industrial technology; India is building its own AI capabilities; and Singapore alongside other ASEAN member states is forging tailored approaches to AI infrastructure, governance, and investment.

A Complex Geopolitical Web

Jouko Ahvenainen, founder and chairman of Mission Grey and a serial entrepreneur in data analytics, fintech, and external intelligence, notes that this multifaceted expansion creates a deeply complex geopolitical web.

"Countries are asking where their compute comes from, whose models they use, where their data resides, what hardware and infrastructure they depend on, and how dependent they want to become on any single technology ecosystem," Ahvenainen observed in a recent analysis for The Diplomat’s “The Trans-Pacific View Insight Series.”

Ahvenainen, who divides his professional time between Asia, Europe, and the Americas, emphasizes that AI development is occurring concurrently across these regions. The primary divergences lie in emphasis, speed, business culture, and the structural relationship between government and industry rather than a fundamental disparity in technological capability. For global enterprises, these shifts translate directly into operational exposure, affecting suppliers, market access, regulation, cybersecurity, and investment.

Tool of Statecraft or General-Purpose Powerhouse?

The debate over the strategic nature of AI has intensified following recent remarks by Henna Virkkunen, who characterized artificial intelligence as a "geopolitical weapon."

While acknowledging the validity of the underlying concern—namely, Europe’s heavy dependency on foreign models and infrastructure and the strategic leverage such reliance affords external powers—Ahvenainen argues against labeling the technology itself as a weapon.

"It is a general-purpose technology that is becoming strategically very important," Ahvenainen said, drawing a parallel to aviation and drone technologies. While drones and aircraft possess clear military applications, their overarching impact reshapes transportation, logistics, agriculture, and communications on a broader scale.

AI similarly enhances military systems, intelligence gathering, cyber operations, and information influence, while access to advanced chips, computing infrastructure, cloud services, and foundational models can be restricted as instruments of state leverage. Yet, Ahvenainen contends that AI’s primary geopolitical significance will ultimately stem from its broader economic and societal effects on productivity, scientific research, industrial competitiveness, education, and healthcare.

Asia’s Independent Technological Ascendancy

For Western capitals, the evolution of Asia’s digital economy requires a fundamental recalibration. The region is shedding its historical identity as a mere manufacturing base or consumer market for Western innovation, emerging instead as an independent source of technology, capital, technical standards, and self-sustaining AI ecosystems.

China exemplifies this transformation, leveraging its mastery over hardware manufacturing capacity and software integration to scale products for global markets with unprecedented speed. This phenomenon is already visible in the electric vehicle sector, where Chinese manufacturers have expanded sales globally despite ongoing trade frictions. Similar commercial and industrial dynamics are projected to materialize across robotics, autonomous systems, and advanced AI-enabled products, further complicating the international trade and security landscape.