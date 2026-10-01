Donald Trump Dismisses Low Polls in Time Magazine Interview

Trump Dismisses Low Polls As Fake Numbers During Wide-Ranging Time Magazine Interview

Donald Trump dismissed his low approval ratings as “fake numbers” and defended his administration’s handling of the economy and foreign conflicts during an interview with Time magazine. The US president also deflected responsibility for previous statements regarding the duration of the Iran war and refused to rule out declaring a state of emergency ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump faced pointed questions about the trajectory of the ongoing conflict with Iran, which has driven everyday costs higher for more than seven months. Gas prices have surpassed $4 per gallon while stubborn inflation hovers at 3.4%, fueling broad voter discontent with the administration’s economic stewardship.

Clashing Perspectives On Economic Strain And Public Approval

Public polling underscores a deep disconnect between the White House and the American electorate. An Associated Press/NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll indicated that just 26% of adults approve of the economy under the Republican president, while overall job approval sits at 31%. Furthermore, approximately 74% of Americans described the economy as leaning poorly, and 65% blamed Trump’s policies directly for rising everyday expenses.

When confronted with these figures, Trump rejected the data outright. “They’re fake numbers,” Trump told Time, adding that he would beat any current political rival by 20 points and labeling pollsters and writers as corrupt. He insisted that the nation maintains a strong economy, contrasting his assessment directly with the lived experiences of voters grappling with wartime inflation.

Regarding the Iran war, Trump deflected blame for his earlier projections that the conflict would last only a few weeks. He claimed the press fed misleading expectations to the public, asserting that he could have ended hostilities much sooner but deliberately chose to extend the campaign to achieve broader strategic goals.

Midterm Stakes And Voting Security Preoccupations

Voter frustrations threaten Republican prospects in the upcoming midterm elections, with Democratic candidates making competitive strides even in historically conservative strongholds like Texas. Despite these headwinds, Trump brushed off the likelihood of Democratic victories, telling Time that so long as he campaigns with candidates, Republicans could perform well.

Meanwhile, Democratic lawmakers have expressed mounting concern that Trump will contest the legitimacy of the November results if Republicans underperform. In the months leading up to the midterms, Trump has claimed U.S. elections are insecure, signing executive orders to assert tighter control over voting procedures by restricting mail-in ballots and mandating voter identification.

When explicitly asked whether he would declare a state of emergency before the midterms, Trump declined to commit either way. “I don’t rule anything out or in. We’ll see,” he told Time. He also noted that while he has never invoked the 19th-century Insurrection Act to deploy military troops domestically, he “could use it,” adding that many people think he should.

Judicial Friction And Global Peace Justifications

The interview also touched on judicial appointments, with Trump responding affirmatively when asked if he regretted appointing Supreme Court justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett. “What can I do? I put them in. They voted against me too often. I was very – I gave them the position of a lifetime, and they voted against me often,” Trump said, expressing frustration that his appointees routinely ruled against his administration, including challenges to sweeping tariffs and efforts to roll back birthright citizenship.

Photo: time.com

Expanding on his foreign policy record, Trump defended the destruction wrought by military operations in the Middle East. He argued that by annihilating Iran, the administration created peace in the world, asserting that the campaign addressed internal violence involving the deaths of 75,000 people.