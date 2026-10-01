Robert Whittaker Says Light-Heavyweight Move Re-Lit His Fire

Australian UFC legend Robert Whittaker has revealed that a move to the light-heavyweight division has re-lit his competitive fire, easing the heavy mental pressure and stagnation that plagued his final years at middleweight. Speaking to nine.com.au on Thursday, the 35-year-old confirmed he is targeting a return at Sydney’s Afterpay Arena in February following a knockout win over Nikita Krylov in mid-July.

Chasing a Sydney Return After a High-Stakes Debut

Whittaker knows his time inside the octagon has more miles behind it than ahead. Yet, the 27-9 fighter is doing everything in his power to secure a spot on the upcoming Sydney card in February. He reported that he is not lining himself up for anything else, vowing to keep training hard and smart to make the home-soil appearance a reality.

The path to 205 pounds brought intense scrutiny. Whittaker admitted there were significant nerves surrounding his light-heavyweight debut in July against Nikita Krylov. Critics questioned whether he was too small for the heavier division, particularly coming off back-to-back losses across 2024 and 2025.

“There were definitely a lot of nerves,” Whittaker told nine.com.au. “I can’t express the confidence I took from that win, because the nerves going up a weight division with the bigger boys and all the talk around me being too small and coming off some losses … there was a lot of pressure around me.”

Relief From Weight-Cut Strains at Light-Heavyweight

The transition to the heavier weight class has altered Whittaker’s daily preparation. Competing at light-heavyweight has removed the grueling weight-cutting process that previously drained him at middleweight. He noted that the lifestyle difference makes training feel more natural and less punishing on his body.

“I was kind of stale and stagnant and I wasn’t feeling it at middleweight, which is why it led to a lot of my comments about retirement,” Whittaker said, explaining how the July victory over Krylov validated his skill set at the new weight. While he acknowledges he is at the tail-end of his career, he feels he still has meaningful fights left.

Whittaker did not name-drop a specific opponent for the Sydney event. However, he stated an intention to face someone ranked higher than him in the UFC division as he looks to cement his status among the 205-pound contenders.

Observing the New Division’s Regional Talent

The light-heavyweight division places Whittaker alongside fellow regional fighters, including New Zealand’s Carlos Ulberg, who is the current champion, and rising star Navajo Stirling. Whittaker expressed high praise for Stirling, who holds an undefeated 11-0 record and matches exceptional focus with his physical skill.

“It’s hard to see where the ceiling is for him,” Whittaker said of Stirling. “I’ve never met a guy that shows as much dedication and focus to his craft than him. He ticks all the boxes and I can’t wait to see where it ends.”