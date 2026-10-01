Latvia credit expansion grew in August per European Central Bank data

Credit expansion in Latvia maintained positive momentum across both corporate and household sectors through August 2026, according to data from the European Central Bank. Non-financial corporate credit balances increased by 10.3% year-over-year, while housing loan balances grew by 9.2%, outpacing the broader Eurozone averages significantly.

The Bottom Line Corporate Credit Growth: Non-financial corporate loan balances rose 10.3% YoY in August 2026, though growth momentum slowed compared to earlier months.

Non-financial corporate loan balances rose 10.3% YoY in August 2026, though growth momentum slowed compared to earlier months. Household Borrowing: Housing loan balances expanded by 9.2% YoY, supported by steady income growth and higher transaction activity in the residential property market.

Housing loan balances expanded by 9.2% YoY, supported by steady income growth and higher transaction activity in the residential property market. Industry Warning: The Finance Latvia Association argues that the banking sector’s solidarity tax continues to undermine national competitiveness and should be repealed by 2027.

Corporate Lending Momentum and Regional Standings

Data compiled by the European Central Bank highlights that Latvia’s credit expansion continues to outpace the wider monetary union. Across the Eurozone as a whole, the corporate credit portfolio increased by 4.2% in the year leading up to August 2026, while the housing loan portfolio grew by 3.0%. Latvia surpassed these marks comfortably, yet internal metrics show a deceleration in the corporate space. In July 2026, Latvia held fourth place across the Eurozone for annual corporate credit growth; by August, that position dropped to sixth.

According to figures published by Latvijas Banka, newly issued corporate loans during the first eight months of 2026 expanded by 12.2% compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. This indicates that corporate demand for capital remains active, with commercial banks continuing to fund client investment initiatives. However, market participants emphasize that this trajectory depends heavily on broader economic conditions.

Household Borrowing and Interest Rate Environment

Household borrowing for residential real estate displayed steady upward movement through the end of August 2026. Latvijas Banka data indicates that the total volume of newly issued housing loans during the first eight months of the year rose by 11.7% relative to the prior year. This reflects sustained consumer demand for home financing amid rising household incomes and active residential turnover.

Photo: financelatvia.eu

These borrowing figures unfold against a backdrop of recent monetary policy adjustments by the European Central Bank, which implemented 25-basis-point refinancing rate hikes on June 11 and September 10, 2026. Despite these upward adjustments, borrowing costs remain below the peak levels observed in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Credit Growth Metrics in Latvia vs. Eurozone (August 2026) Segment Latvia YoY Growth Eurozone YoY Growth 8-Month New Issue Growth (Latvia) Non-Financial Corporations 10.3% 4.2% +12.2% Households (Housing) 9.2% 3.0% +11.7%

Industry Critique Over Taxation and Competitiveness

Market stakeholders point to structural friction within the domestic regulatory framework that could constrain future lending capacity. The Finance Latvia Association has repeatedly drawn policymakers’ attention to the negative impact of the bank solidarity tax. Uldis Cērps, Chairman of the Board of the Finance Latvia Association, addressed these concerns directly.

“Current results confirm good lending activity, but we cannot rely on this growth continuing independently of economic developments,” Cērps stated. “In corporate lending, businesses’ willingness to invest and the government’s economic, tax, and security policies will be essential. In housing lending, it will depend on household purchasing power and borrowing costs. Given banks’ current moderate profitability and the normalization of ECB interest rates, maintaining an additional tax burden on the financial sector lacks objective arguments.”

The Finance Latvia Association has formally urged the government to repeal the sector-specific solidarity tax starting in 2027. Proponents of the repeal argue that removing the levy would free up capital to expand credit pipelines and restore commercial competitiveness across the Baltic region.

Future Economic Trajectory

As the market moves past the close of Q3 2026, the durability of Latvia’s credit expansion relies on a complex interplay between corporate capital expenditure and consumer debt service capacity. While year-over-year portfolio growth rates continue to exceed European averages, the shifting regional rankings underscore the sensitivity of local lending volumes to fiscal policy decisions and macroeconomic headwinds.