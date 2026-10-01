Navetteurs.be critiques SNCB sur son plan de transport 2026-2029

The Train+ Formula and the Leisure Market Pivot

The National Railway Company of Belgium faces sharp criticism over its 2026-2029 transport strategy, with passenger advocates arguing the plan disproportionately favors leisure travelers over daily commuters in Wallonia. According to reports from RTL info, the public interest group Navetteurs.be contends that the state-owned operator is sidelining peak-hour infrastructure needs in favor of commercial growth in the off-peak market.

At the heart of the dispute is the newly introduced Train+ formula, which replaces traditional ten-trip cards with more advantageous pricing during off-peak hours and weekends.

Targeting Occasional Riders Amid Remote Work Shifts

Duncan Smith, vice-president of Navetteurs.be, pointed out that the overarching strategy aims to attract occasional riders who rarely use rail services outside of traditional commuting blocks.

This commercial pivot stems from projections that post-pandemic teleworking trends will remain a permanent fixture of modern employment. By positioning rail travel as an attractive option for leisure trips, the operator views this demographic as its primary engine for passenger growth ahead of structural market changes.

Preparing for Market Liberalization in 2032

The passenger association links this commercial reorientation directly to the approaching expiration of the operator’s public service contract at the end of 2032. At that juncture, the rail network transitions into a privately operated model exposed to direct market competition, necessitating an aggressive pursuit of financial profitability.

Regional Bottlenecks Left Unresolved

Despite these long-term corporate adjustments, the transport plan presented in September leaves daily travelers—ranging from school pupils to working professionals across Wallonia—without substantial improvements to their daily routines. Navetteurs.be notes that neither everyday commuters nor weekend passengers will see the meaningful service enhancements required to address chronic regional bottlenecks.