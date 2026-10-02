Chris Vanhaverbeke Found Guilty of Double Child Murder and Attempted Murder of Ex-Partner

Chris Vanhaverbeke, a 48-year-old farmer from Waardamme, was found guilty on October 1, 2026, by the Bruges assize court on all counts for the November 2022 murder of his daughters, Maud (8) and Ona (5), and the attempted murder of his ex-partner, Astrid.

The Verdict Reached in Bruges Following Intense Closing Arguments

The trial reached its decisive phase on the sixth and penultimate day as prosecutors and civil parties laid out the timeline of events from November 16, 2022. The prosecution argued that Vanhaverbeke targeted his family during divorce proceedings. Prosecutor Serge Malefason argued that the actions were conscious choices, noting during his indictment, Je had de mogelijkheid om de zak nog te scheuren, and maintaining regarding the charge concerning Astrid that Er was weldegelijk een plan om Astrid te doden. Following the pleas from the civil parties, the indictment by public prosecutor Serge Malefason, and the defense plea, Chris Vanhaverbeke was given the final word on Thursday evening. Around 18:00, the jury withdrew for a short break, after which they went into deliberation. The jury deliberated and returned at 20:30 on Thursday evening with a conviction of murder with premeditation for the deaths of Maud and Ona, who were killed by suffocation with a PMD bag on his farm.

The defense, led by attorney Kris Vincke, conceded that Vanhaverbeke caused the deaths of his daughters, asking the jury to find him guilty on that specific charge. The jury declared Vanhaverbeke guilty of attempted murder on that count as well, confirming the position that a plan existed to kill Astrid.

Graphic Testimonies and the Emotional Weight of the Assize Courtroom

The courtroom proceedings exposed details of the final moments of the children’s lives. Kristiaan Vandenbussche, representing mother Astrid, described how the sisters were targeted after being picked up from school while chatting about French fries and the cinema, recreating their final words with phrases such as Stop met duwen, papa, Wat doe je nu? Je maakt me echt bang. Ik wil die zak niet over mijn hoofd. Doe die dingen weg. Het doet pijn, papa. Ik word duizelig. During the arguments, mother Astrid showed the jury a photo album of the girls, and a large framed portrait of the two sisters was displayed for the jury to view.

Additional legal representatives for the civil parties, including Ellen Baele and Frank Scheerlinck, detailed the trauma inflicted upon the family.

Legal Repercussions and Next Steps in the Judicial Process

When given the opportunity to speak just before the jury withdrew for deliberations, Vanhaverbeke offered a brief statement. Ik heb heel veel spijt wat ik gedaan heb. Het is jammer dat we de klok niet kunnen terugdraaien, he said.

Following the verdict, legal teams for the civil parties expressed a sense of relief regarding the nature of the court’s decision. The court scheduled the final phase of the trial for Friday morning at 10:00, during which the public prosecutor and the defense will present their arguments regarding the sentencing, where Vanhaverbeke faces a possible life sentence.