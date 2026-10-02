During the UEFA Euro 2000 group stage match between Belgium and Turkey in Brussels on June 19, 2000, Belgian starting goalkeeper Filip De Wilde conceded two goals and received a red card in the final minutes. With all substitutions exhausted, Club Brugge player Eric Deflandre pulled on De Wilde’s oversized jersey and goalkeeping gloves to play the final minutes in goal as Turkey eliminated the host nation 0-2.

Fantasy & Market Impact Transfer Valuations: Deflandre parlayed his tournament performance into a transfer to Olympique Lyon, demonstrating how international showcases influence club valuations.

The Anatomy of a Collapse at the King Baudouin Stadium

Belgium entered the June 19 fixture needing only a draw against Turkey to secure qualification for the quarter-finals following an opening 2-1 victory over Sweden and a 0-2 defeat to Italy. The tactical shape unraveled in the 45th minute when Filip De Wilde misjudged a high bouncing ball, allowing 1.91-meter Turkish striker Hakan Sükür to head home the opener.

The emergency peaked late in the match when De Wilde brought down Arif Erdem on a breakaway. Referee Kim Milton Nielsen brandished a straight red card, sending the goalkeeper down the tunnel. With coach Robert Waseige having already used all three permitted substitutions, the technical staff faced a personnel crisis. Deflandre volunteered, stepping into an oversized goalkeeping jersey to navigate the remaining minutes.

Euro 2000 Group B Match Context: Belgium vs. Turkey Metric / Event Belgium Turkey Final Score 0 2 Goals Conceded (Match) 2 (Hakan Sükür 45′, 70′) 0 Emergency Goalkeeper Eric Deflandre N/A Tournament Result Group Stage Elimination Quarter-Final Qualification

From Improvised Shot-Stopper to Ligue 1 Stardom

Deflandre’s stint between the posts lasted roughly ten minutes, during which he fielded two attempts—a shot collected after a dive and a ball he cleared with a volley. “Ik was niet de nieuwe Michel Preud’homme, hé,” Deflandre recalled, noting that his training ground penchant for launching long-range volleys prepared him for the footwork required in an emergency role.

Despite the collective disappointment of the 0-2 elimination, Deflandre’s individual defensive displays across the group stage attracted interest.

The Locker Room Fallout and Modern Reflections

Behind the scenes, Robert Waseige’s squad management during Euro 2000 maintained strict disciplinary boundaries. While players like Philippe Léonard faced being ignored by the trainer for flaunting luxury vehicles and unauthorized hotel lobby phone calls, attacking talisman Emile Mpenza navigated off-field distractions. In the aftermath of the Turkish defeat, the squad gathered at Hotel De Residentie in Lichtaart to process the exit over shared drinks.

Now operating as an assistant coach under Gaetan Englebert at FC Luik, Deflandre reflects on the imagery with humor.

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.