SpaceX Crew-13 Astronauts Arrive at Space Station with “Lucky” Zero-G Indicator

SpaceX Crew-13 mission specialist Joshua Kutryk remarked on his disbelief after his Dragon capsule separated from its Falcon 9 rocket on Thursday, October 1, 2026. Alongside the Canadian Space Agency astronaut sat NASA’s Luke Delaney and Jessica Watkins—who served as pilot and commander, respectively—along with Roscosmos mission specialist Sergey Teteryatnikov.

The Golden Dragon Inside Capsule 213

Kutryk could check for “Lucky” to confirm he had entered the weightless environment of outer space. The Crew-13 zero-gravity indicator is a hand-crocheted golden dragon named after the dragon at the center of their crew patch. Watkins explained to SpaceX Mission Control in southern California that her talented sister-in-law crocheted the doll to honor the legacy of Apollo 13.

NASA crews traditionally bring a doll or small toy to tether inside their vehicle. Releasing the tethered toy once strapped into orbit allows astronauts to watch it float, indicating zero-g. For Crew-13, Lucky connects to being NASA’s first mission numbered “13” since the April 1970 Apollo 13 flight.

“Of course, as Crew 13 in Capsule 213, we figured it wouldn’t hurt to bring a little of our own luck, just in case,” Watkins said during the call, addressing triskaidekaphobia. “But clearly, we don’t need it from our vantage point. Crew 13 consists of four of the luckiest humans on or off Earth, and we’re so grateful for the opportunity to explore the unknown for the benefit of humanity.”

Green Clover Insignia and Tesla Transport

The crocheted dragon wears a four-leaf clover, which has been SpaceX’s lucky charm since its inclusion on the mission patch for the company’s fourth launch in 2008. That flight marked SpaceX’s first to successfully reach orbit, and the green clover has been included on every SpaceX flight insignia to date. Transporting the crew to Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for their 11:10 a.m. EDT (1510 GMT) liftoff on Thursday, the Tesla Model X vehicles used by the astronauts featured customized “LUCKY 13” license plates.

Never before had a zero-g indicator been designed directly from a team’s mission emblem. Watkins noted that the emblem borrows from the Apollo 13 insignia with its Roman numerals, golden color, and upward-looking dragon.

Record-Setting Station Rendezvous

By arriving at the International Space Station in 7 hours and 55 minutes, Crew-13 established a new benchmark for the quickest approach ever completed by a Dragon vehicle. The expedited arrival resulted from orbital mechanics: the alignment between the station in orbit and the launch pad on the ground.

“And Josh, we can confirm we are in space,” Watkins stated as she concluded her remarks to Mission Control.

The crew will spend the next five and a half months living and working aboard the International Space Station.