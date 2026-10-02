Indonesian Family Mourns Rendi Apriyanto Killed in Ukraine

The reported death of 30-year-old Rendi Apriyanto in the war in Ukraine has left his family in anguish without official clarity, while questions surround how he was recruited. The electrical engineering graduate from Natuna Island had traveled to Russia after being promised logistical work, only to be sent to the battlefield where he was killed on or around Sept. 18 or 20.

How an Electrical Engineer Reached the Frontline

Rendi left his home in the Riau Islands province in 2022, initially seeking employment in Batam before taking on an electrical contract in the Philippines. In February, he stunned his family during a video call by revealing he was already in Russia. Ruskamal, his 56-year-old father, recalled that Rendi insisted he had been hired to work in logistics, transporting supplies rather than serving as a frontline combatant. The family only learned of his death when another Indonesian fighting for the Russian military contacted them to report a major drone strike.

According to the family’s account relayed through that friend, Rendi suffered serious injuries from gunfire and drone strikes before dying. Intense fighting and the risk of further air strikes have left his remains unrecoverable for now. Rendi had been planning to return to Indonesia to marry in May of next year and regularly sent money home to support his parents and fund their umrah pilgrimage aspirations.

Diplomatic Alarms and the Threat of Citizenship Loss

Indonesian diplomatic outposts are grappling with a wider wave of recruitment. Indonesian Ambassador to Russia and Belarus Jose Antonio Morato Tavares stated that the embassy in Moscow has received dozens of calls from relatives reporting family members suspected of being recruited as mercenaries. Embassy staff have intercepted prospective recruits at airports and screened out candidates attempting to enlist.

Recruitment agents routinely leverage social media platforms to lure foreign workers with high salaries while obscuring contract terms and military risks. Under Indonesian law, citizens who voluntarily join foreign armed forces without government approval risk losing their Indonesian citizenship. Munira Mustaffa, founder and executive director of Malaysia-based security research and consulting firm Chasseur Group, noted that foreign workers are frequently lured with blue-collar positions, only to have their passports confiscated and receive minimal military training before deployment to the frontline.

Investigation and the Search for Repatriation

Local and national authorities are working to untangle the bureaucratic and diplomatic hurdles surrounding Rendi’s case. Come. Novyan Aries Efendy confirmed that law enforcement is coordinating with the Immigration Office to verify data. Meanwhile, Natuna Regent Cen Sui Lan stated that her administration is in direct contact with the Foreign Ministry and the grieving family to determine a viable path toward repatriating his remains.

“The information we have received is still unclear. If he has indeed died, we hope there will be a solution so that he can be brought home as soon as possible,” Cen Sui Lan said.