iGM Resins Opens New Flagship Office in Shanghai

iGM Resins Establishes New APAC Flagship and Shanghai Office

iGM Resins officially opened a larger and enhanced Shanghai office last week, establishing a dedicated flagship location to drive growth across China and the broader Asia-Pacific region while maintaining its presence in its long-standing local neighborhood.

The transition relocates the team to an upgraded workspace engineered specifically to foster collaboration, connection, and the development of new business opportunities. Rather than moving to an entirely new district, the company chose to preserve its roots within the established Shanghai community it has called home, ensuring continuity for local partners and clients.

Jan-Jaap Gerards, Deputy Consul General, and Lydia Jiang, Senior Commercial Officer Economic and Commercial Affairs from the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Shanghai, attended the official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony as honored guests.

Here is why that matters for the region: the upgraded facility serves directly as the company’s APAC flagship, positioning the team to better serve chemical and resin markets across Asia through enhanced technical exchange and administrative support.

Company leadership noted that the new environment is designed to strengthen connections that support customer service, business development, and future growth throughout China and the wider APAC territory. The move marks a distinct next chapter for the organization as it consolidates its regional footprint.

Detail Information Event Official Opening of New Shanghai Office Company iGM Resins Significance New APAC Flagship Office Key Attendees Jan-Jaap Gerards and Lydia Jiang (Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Shanghai) Timing Last week

Visitors and industry partners can expect continued engagement from the team at the new address as the organization settles into its expanded operational headquarters. Future initiatives developed out of the Shanghai flagship will focus heavily on expanding market reach and deepening collaborative networks across the region.