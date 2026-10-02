LA County DA Charges 17 Unlicensed Contractors in Wildfire Burn Zones

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office has filed criminal charges against 17 people accused of contracting without a license in wildfire burn zones, targeting operations that prosecutors say exploit homeowners during their most vulnerable moments.

Criminal Charges Target Unlicensed Operators in Eaton and Palisades Fire Zones

The crackdown spans two disaster areas. Data provided by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office indicates that 11 suspects allegedly operated inside the Eaton Fire area, while six allegedly worked within the Palisades Fire zone.

Among those facing prosecution is Erik Uribe. Legal filings show Uribe was hit by prosecutors with two counts of grand theft alongside two counts of contracting without a license amid a natural disaster.

Last year, 7 On Your Side reported that two sets of Altadena homeowners sued Uribe. Those homeowners allege in their suit that “Uribe failed to disclose that he was not licensed to complete the project legally.”

Uribe later filed a cross-complaint, alleging he is owed thousands of dollars for unpaid work. The civil case remains pending.

District Attorney Details the Vulnerabilities Exploited in Disaster Zones

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman called the case against Uribe “very serious.”

“A case can land you certainly in jail or in prison, it can lead to huge fines, it could lead to a felony conviction,” Hochman said. “And the reason is, it’s very simple, that people who are in this most vulnerable state where they’ve lost their homes or their homes have been severely damaged, they’re looking for people who can be reputable. And often the people who are going to try and take advantage of them swarm into these areas because it’s a target rich environment.”

Uribe has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

In a statement, attorney Michael Simmrin, who represents Uribe, said: “Mr. Uribe denies that he defrauded these homeowners and intends to vigorously defend himself in court. There is a substantial factual record concerning the services that were performed, the contractual relationships among the parties, and the ongoing civil disputes that is not captured by the allegations being made against him.”

Consumer Verification and Ongoing Legal Proceedings

These criminal counts arrive as the office of the district attorney persists in probing claims concerning unauthorized contractors working throughout areas impacted by fires.

Additionally, Hochman advised consumers to check a contractor’s credentials via the California Contractors State License Board prior to retaining any individual for rebuilding or repair tasks.