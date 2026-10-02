Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces Play Game 3 in WNBA Playoffs

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces face off in the deciding Game 3 of their opening-round WNBA playoff series on Thursday at 9 p.m. EDT. The matchup takes place at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the series tied 1-1 after the Aces won the opener and Indiana bounced back in Game 2.

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces are set to clash in the winner-take-all Game 3 of their WNBA playoffs first-round series. The deciding contest broadcasts live on USA Network and CNBC for fans tuning in from home, with tipoff scheduled for 9 p.m. EDT at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The high-stakes series sits at 1-1 following a split in the opening two games. Las Vegas seized control early with a dominant 102-85 victory in the series opener on Sunday at Michelob ULTRA Arena. However, Indiana responded fiercely on Tuesday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, capturing a 99-89 win to force a decisive third game.

How did Caitlin Clark and the Fever perform in Game 2?

Indiana’s rebound in Game 2 was anchored by an extraordinary performance from guard Caitlin Clark, who recorded 27 points, 15 assists, and seven rebounds according to Yahoo Sports. Her stellar court vision and scoring helped the Fever level the series on their home floor.

Photo: nytimes.com

Meanwhile, former Lady Vol Mercedes Russell did not play for Indiana in Tuesday’s contest, noted Vols Wire. Russell previously logged four minutes of action in Game 1, tallying one rebound and one assist.

What are the betting odds for Game 3?

As the series shifts back to Nevada, oddsmakers have installed the Las Vegas Aces as favorites for the elimination showdown. The Athletic reports that Las Vegas carries a 4.5-point spread at -110 odds, while Indiana sits as the +4.5 underdog at -110. The moneyline favors the Aces at -189, with the Fever listed at +155.

Photo: sports.yahoo.com

Statistical indicators point to an offensive battle on the floor. The Aces average 91.5 points per contest, which matches up against a Fever defense that allows 90.4 points per game. Conversely, Indiana puts up 96.0 points per night, challenging a Las Vegas defense giving up 85.8 points to opponents.

Who are the key players to watch on the court?

Both squads boast high-powered backcourts capable of dictating the pace of an elimination game. For Las Vegas, Jackie Young anchors the offense by contributing 18.9 points, 6.8 assists, and 4.4 boards per contest noted by The Athletic.

On the Indiana side, Kelsey Mitchell remains a constant perimeter threat. She puts up 24.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 50.9% from the floor. Mitchell also leads the league in three-point shooting accuracy at 45.0% and ranks second in made treys with 3.1 per contest according to data compiled by The Athletic.

Where can fans watch the WNBA playoff finale?

Fans looking to attend the series finale in person can secure admission through secondary marketplaces such as StubHub for the matchup at Michelob ULTRA Arena.

For television viewers, the game broadcasts live on USA Network and CNBC. Tipoff is set for 9 p.m.