FC Nantes Sale: Brigade Loire Expresses Deep Concern Over Takeover Bid

The era of Waldemar Kita at FC Nantes could be drawing to a close. A provisional sales agreement was signed on Tuesday between the businessman, who has owned the club since 2007, and a project led by former agent Paulo Tavares.

While the departure of Kita is far from displeasing to the club’s fanbase, the identity of the incoming buyer has sparked immediate alarm. The Brigade Loire, the main ultra group of FC Nantes founded in August 1998 and publicly launched in January 1999, wasted little time in voicing deep skepticism regarding the project led by Paulo Tavares. In a public statement released on Thursday via their official website, the supporters made their stance clear.

Brigade Loire Rejects Trading One Crisis for Another

The statement articulated a stance regarding the criteria for any prospective new steward.

« Une évidence s’impose : le FC Nantes doit changer de propriétaire. Mais pas à n’importe quel prix. Et surtout pas pour troquer la peste pour le choléra », wrote the Brigade Loire in their published address.

The group detailed growing apprehensions as they examined the project brought forward by Tavares. Rather than offering reassurance, findings have intensified doubts.

Et à mesure que nos recherches avancent, les interrogations s’accumulent plutôt qu’elles ne disparaissent. »

Unanswered Questions and Municipal Silence

The ultra faction criticized what they perceive as a lack of transparency from local authorities.

Supporters argue that local stakeholders bear a responsibility to scrutinize incoming capital.

Intransigence and Vigilance for the Future of FCN

Closing their public intervention, the Brigade Loire established a baseline for the weeks ahead. The collective intends to maintain pressure on all parties involved in the transition.