Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever: 2026 WNBA Playoffs Preview

The Las Vegas Aces enter the 2026 WNBA Playoffs as the No. 3 seed, closing out a 31-13 regular season on a searing seven-game win streak.

Indiana Fever Matchup and Regular Season Lessons Postseason basketball demands a short memory, but the Aces can certainly learn from a turbulent regular-season series against Indiana. Las Vegas dropped the regular-season series 2-1, conceding both home games to the Fever. Yet, that lone victory on August 6 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse offers a clear blueprint for success. During that grueling overtime road win, Chelsea Gray delivered a masterclass in clutch execution. Gray sank the game-tying shot to force the extra period before sealing the win herself. Defensively, the Aces executed a brilliant containment strategy against Caitlin Clark, limiting her to 7-for-20 shooting from the field and forcing eight turnovers. Replicating that defensive intensity will dictate the pace of this upcoming series. Meanwhile, the Fever arrive in Las Vegas nursing some bruises. However, that final stretch came at a cost. The Fever lost bench guard Ty Harris to a season-ending injury, and standout Aliyah Boston exited their final game early with a lower-leg injury, though she is expected to take the floor on Sunday.

Forging Frontcourt Chemistry After Crucial Losses Frontcourt stability serves as the anchor of any deep championship run, opening lanes for dynamic guards and anchoring the glass for crucial second-chance points. The Aces absorbed a devastating blow on August 28 against the Toronto Tempo when forward NaLyssa Smith suffered a non-contact leg injury that ruled her out for the remainder of the season and the playoffs. Instagram To fill the void, Las Vegas brought in Kalani Brown to stabilize the paint. Down the stretch, the Aces also tested their mettle against the formidable length of the Seattle Storm, facing twin towers Dom Malonga and Awa Fam. In their first meeting against Seattle, the Aces bottled up Malonga and Fam to just 15 combined points—well below their 27.4 season average—while A’ja Wilson exploded for 29 points on just 13 field goal attempts. Brown notched 10 points on a flawless 4-for-4 shooting night in her Aces debut, alongside nine points from Cheyenne Parker-Tyus. A subsequent matchup against the Seattle Storm brought different challenges as the Aces’ frontcourt combined for 38 points, powered by Wilson’s 30 and eight from Parker-Tyus. Though the defense recorded five blocks, they surrendered 25 points to Malonga and lost the rebounding battle 35-28, giving up 11 offensive boards. An 89-79 victory over the Los Angeles Sparks followed, showcasing a balanced offensive approach where every player who stepped onto the court scored. Wilson, Tiffany Turner, and Parker-Tyus contributed 26 points in the paint, while the backcourt and wings—featuring Gray, Jackie Young, Stephanie Talbot, and Kayla Loyd—poured in 54 points. “I think we’re unified,” Wilson told reporters after the Tuesday match against the Storm. “I think we’re together. I think we’re slowly getting on the same exact page. Obviously, my minutes were predominantly around Lyss’, but we know that we have to now pick up Lyss, and it’s going to take all of us to do so. I think we really buckled in in the frontcourt, making sure that we’re just all on the same page, communicating, understanding where the mismatches are, and capitalizing on that.” The Aces’ frontcourt must now pivot to counter an Indiana frontcourt rotation featuring Boston, Monique Billings, Makayla Timpson, and Myisha Hines-Allen, all logging at least 13 minutes per contest. With Boston pacing the Fever in rebounding at 8.0 per game, alongside 1.5 steals and 1.2 blocks, controlling the paint remains an absolute prerequisite for a successful series.