Entry-level iPad to feature A19 chip, 8GB RAM and Apple Intelligence

Apple code discovered by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris confirms that the upcoming entry-level iPad will feature the A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, a C1X modem, and an N1 networking chip with Wi-Fi 7, bringing Apple Intelligence and Siri AI capabilities to the tablet ahead of a projected spring 2027 release.

Under-the-Hood Architectural Upgrades

The code-level confirmation reveals a massive generational leap for Apple’s most affordable tablet lineup. While the current entry-level iPad relies on the aging A16 system-on-chip and 6GB of RAM, the upcoming hardware makes a direct jump to the A19 architecture paired with 8GB of unified memory.

This memory floor is significant. Because 8GB of RAM serves as the strict minimum hardware threshold required to run local on-device generative models, the hardware bump finally unlocks full Apple Intelligence and the upgraded Siri AI feature set on the base iPad model. Users looking for advanced on-device ML features will no longer need to look toward the iPad Air or iPad Pro lineups.

Processing speed will also see a dramatic upward tick.

Connectivity and Hardware Efficiency

Beyond core compute performance, the code uncovers notable shifts in wireless and baseband architecture. The upcoming tablet adopts Apple’s proprietary C1X modem, which handles sub-6GHz 5G networks. Engineered for higher power efficiency, the C1X replaces the Qualcomm modem found in the existing hardware generation.

Short-range and local network capabilities are getting an equally modern overhaul through the inclusion of Apple’s N1 networking chip. This dedicated silicon brings support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread protocols, aligning the base tablet with contemporary smart home ecosystems and ultra-fast wireless routers.

Pricing Pressures and the Release Timeline

Apple launched the current entry-level iPad in March 2025, and historical hardware cadences point toward a successor arriving roughly two years later in spring 2027. There is no low-cost iPad slated for release before the end of 2026.

Photo: macrumors.com

Pricing dynamics remain a critical point of speculation.