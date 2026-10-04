Serena Brancale Concludes Sacro Tour with Homecoming Show in Bari

On October 3, 2026, singer and multi-instrumentalist Serena Brancale concluded her European Sacro Tour with a homecoming finale at the PalaFlorio in Bari, transforming the venue into a family celebration alongside guest artists Alessandra Amoroso, Tullio De Piscopo, and Delia.

The Bottom Line

Serena Brancale wrapped up her tour of over 40 dates at Bari’s PalaFlorio on October 3, 2026.

The celebratory homecoming concert featured guest appearances by Alessandra Amoroso, Tullio De Piscopo, and Delia.

The tour served as a live showcase for her gold-certified album Sacro, blending nu-soul, jazz, R&B, and traditional Mediterranean rhythms.

A Homecoming Finale at PalaFlorio

The final stop of the Sacro Tour brought Brancale back to her native city for an evening described as a giant family gathering. The concert functioned as an explosive showcase of music, dance, and cultural identity, merging her Pugliese roots with contemporary Mediterranean grooves. Over the past year, the tour has taken the artist across Europe, hitting major cultural hubs including London, Madrid, and Barcelona, accompanied by an ensemble of sixteen artists, including musicians and dancers.

Star-Studded Collaborations on Stage

The Bari event was elevated by duets and guest collaborations. Alessandra Amoroso joined Brancale to perform their collaborative single “Serenata,” cementing a strong artistic rapport between the two. They were joined by Tullio De Piscopo and Delia, who teamed up with Brancale on their hit “Al mio paese.” These appearances highlighted the spirit of the street festivals typical of Southern Italy that influences Brancale’s live productions.

The Commercial and Critical Momentum of Sacro

The celebration caps off a year for the multi-instrumentalist, anchored by the April 10 release of her album Sacro via Isola degli Artisti, Atlantic Records Italy, and Warner Music Italy. The record, which has already achieved gold certification, features artists such as Gregory Porter, Omara Portuondo, Richard Bona, Alborosie, and Delia. This milestone follows the success of her platinum-certified single “Anema e Core” and her appearance at the 76th Sanremo Music Festival, where her track “Qui con me – lettera alla madre” earned her the Premio della Sala Stampa Lucio Dalla, the Premio Lunezia, and the Premio TIM.

Photo: megamodo.com

Project / Event Key Milestone Collaborators / Awards Sacro (Album) Gold Certification Gregory Porter, Omara Portuondo, Richard Bona, Alborosie, Delia “Anema e Core” (Single) Platinum Certification – Sanremo Festival (76th Edition) Critical Acclaim Winner of Premio della Sala Stampa Lucio Dalla, Premio Lunezia, and Premio TIM Sacro Tour Finale Live Concert Event (Oct 3, 2026) PalaFlorio, Bari (with Alessandra Amoroso, Tullio De Piscopo, Delia)

As the lights went down at the PalaFlorio following a prolonged final ovation, the artist prepares for new music and new successes.