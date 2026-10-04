Protección Civil Anticipates Clear Skies In Ciudad Juárez

Protección Civil en Ciudad Juárez anticipate clear skies and a peak temperature of 25 degrees Celsius this Saturday, October 3, with precipitation probability remaining low between 1 and 5 percent.

The Bottom Line

Daily peak temperatures in Ciudad Juárez will reach 25°C on Saturday and rise to 27°C by Sunday and Monday.

Wind speeds will range from 5 to 25 kilometers per hour, with intermittent gusts peaking between 26 and 32 kilometers per hour.

Precipitation probability stays minimal at 1 to 5 percent on Saturday, capping at 10 percent by Sunday.

Atmospheric Conditions and Temperature Ranges for Saturday

The Dirección General de Protección Civil issued its forecast indicating stable atmospheric conditions for the region throughout the weekend. Daytime wind speeds will register between 5 and 25 kilometers per hour. Gusts are projected to reach 26 to 32 kilometers per hour across the municipal area.

As evening approaches on Saturday, the thermometer will drop to a low of 15 degrees Celsius. The night sky will remain mostly clear, accompanied by the same persistent wind patterns sustaining speeds of 5 to 25 kilometers per hour and gusts up to 32 kilometers per hour.

Extended Weekend Forecast Through Monday

Sunday, October 4, brings a warmer peak of 27 degrees Celsius and a nighttime low of 16 degrees Celsius under uninterrupted sunshine. Rain probability on Sunday moves slightly within a 1 to 10 percent margin.

The forecast for Monday, October 5, mirrors the weekend pattern with continuous clear skies. Daytime maximums will hit 27 degrees Celsius, while minimums retreat to 15 degrees Celsius. Surface winds will maintain steady readings of 5 to 25 kilometers per hour alongside gusts touching 32 kilometers per hour.

Date Max Temp (°C) Min Temp (°C) Precipitation Probability Wind Gusts (km/h) Saturday, Oct 3 25 15 1% – 5% 26 – 32 Sunday, Oct 4 27 16 1% – 10% 26 – 32 Monday, Oct 5 27 15 Low 26 – 32

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.