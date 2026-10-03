Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan Hold Joint Military Drills

More than 3,500 military personnel from Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Uzbekistan completed the joint “Power of Unity-2026” exercise, executing coordinated simulations that addressed modern warfare tactics, including drone swarms, cyberattacks, and maritime security operations.

Expanding Military Cooperation Across Strategic Locations

The joint drills unfolded in distinct phases across multiple operational theaters in Azerbaijan. Activities concentrated at the Gizilqaya training center in the Karabakh Economic Region, the Karabakhlar training ground in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, and the Boyuk Zira training area within Azerbaijan’s sector of the Caspian Sea. According to The Caspian Post, the exercise concluded following a Distinguished Visitors’ Day, featuring a closing ceremony complete with military bands and a ceremonial march-past.

Turkish Defence Minister Yaşar Güler addressed the participating forces during the exercises, emphasizing a balanced approach to regional defense preparedness. “We will prepare in the best possible way, but we will live in peace,” Güler stated, while praising the operational planning and execution of the maneuvers.

Asymmetric Warfare and Combined Arms Execution

The training scenarios moved far beyond conventional ground engagements to mirror the realities of contemporary conflicts. In the Qızılqaya training area, forces deployed more than 130 unmanned vehicles, upwards of 70 armored vehicles, more than 90 artillery systems, and over 20 aviation assets. Unmanned systems operated in tandem with traditional armor and artillery to repel simulated drone swarms, defend against strikes on advancing columns, and handle supply delivery.

Photo: caspianpost.com

Troops also tackled non-traditional threats, responding to simulated cyberattacks, managing online disinformation campaigns, and clearing fortified mountainous terrain.

Caspian Sea Operations and Regional Stability Talks

The operational scope extended directly into the maritime domain. Forces staged interventions in the Caspian Sea to rescue hostages, free a captured vessel and offshore facility, and execute amphibious landings to neutralize simulated terrorist bases.

Photo: kun.uz

Following the conclusion of the exercises, defense leadership shifted to diplomatic and strategic talks. Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, Türkiye’s National Defence Minister Yaşar Güler, and Georgia’s Vice Prime Minister and Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani convened in Shusha for the 13th trilateral defence meeting. Hasanov highlighted that trilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Turkey serves as a vital framework for regional stability, security, and development.