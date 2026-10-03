XRP Asia launches at XRP Seoul 2026 to expand the XRP Ledger

XRP Asia officially launched at XRP Seoul 2026, establishing a dedicated regional group to expand the XRP Ledger across the Asia-Pacific region by engaging businesses, developers, and financial institutions ahead of two major October core protocol upgrades.

Launching XRP Asia at XRP Seoul 2026

The newly formed organization debuted at the Grand Hyatt Seoul during Korea Blockchain Week. CoinPedia reported that XRP Asia is led by Sabrina Tachdjian, who previously served as vice president of the Hedera Foundation. Tachdjian was set to speak on October 3 during a session titled “Special Announcement: What’s Coming Next for the XRP Ecosystem in Asia.” The debut event also hosted representatives from Woori Bank, K Bank, and JB Bank for a panel discussion examining cross-border payments and tokenized deposits.

The organization’s strategy covers four areas: technology, startup success, community, and marketing. To foster regional development, the group intends to roll out targeted developer support programs. These initiatives include training, micro-grants, early-stage investments, and go-to-market support. Rather than limiting its scope strictly to decentralized finance, the group’s focus stretches into retail applications, AI-based payments, and non-financial enterprise use cases.

Expanding From Cross-Border Payments to Enterprise Credit

During the summit, Ripple President Monica Long outlined the company’s plans to connect the XRP Ledger with payment infrastructure. Long stated, “We are running credit-related pilots with the goal of activation next year.” According to her remarks at the conference, this plan includes using pooled XRP as collateral to help fund customer payments. This expansion builds directly upon regulatory headway in Asia, following SBI Ripple Asia securing approval under Japan’s Payment Services Act as a Third-Party Prepaid Payment Instrument Issuer to facilitate regulated prepaid token activity on the XRPL.

Photo: kucoin.com

Preparing for the October Core Protocol Upgrades

The regional growth push coincides with two critical protocol-level modifications scheduled for early October 2026. First, the Permission Delegation Infrastructure update is slated for deployment on October 8. This upgrade allows companies to delegate transaction signing without giving up control of their main wallets. Second, the Batch Amendment is targeted for October 9. This mechanism enables multiple transactions to be grouped and processed in a single ledger entry, helping improve speed and efficiency for high-volume activity.

Photo: coinpedia.org