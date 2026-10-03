South Korea Beats Japan 1-0 to Win Fourth Consecutive Asian Games Football Gold

South Korea secured a fourth consecutive men’s football gold medal at the Asian Games on October 3, 2026, defeating host nation Japan 1-0 in the final at Toyota Stadium in Aichi Prefecture, Japan. Eom Ji-sung scored the decisive left-footed goal in the 16th minute of the second half, earning military service exemptions for 20 squad members.

The Decisive Moment at Toyota Stadium

The final match hinged on a single clinical intervention just past the hour mark. In the 16th minute of the second half, amid a chaotic situation inside the Japanese penalty box, Eom Ji-sung controlled the ball, shifted its direction, and calmly slotted a left-footed shot into the net to break the deadlock.

That lone strike proved sufficient to separate the two regional rivals, and Eom finished the tournament as both top scorer and top assist provider, netting four goals and four assists overall. The victory extends South Korea’s historical dominance in the Asian Games men’s tournament, marking their seventh overall title and their third consecutive final victory over Japan following wins in Jakarta-Palembang in 2018 and Hangzhou in 2022.

Tactical Strains and Defensive Vulnerabilities

Despite securing the gold medal, Manager Lee Min-sung’s side faced sustained pressure throughout the match. South Korea’s attacking schemes frequently relied on direct long balls aimed at 1.92-meter striker Lee Young-jun of Grasshopper. Japan’s backline, anchored by 1.87-meter center-back Rion Ichihara of AZ Alkmaar, successfully neutralized South Korea’s threats and restricted creative link-up play from dynamic midfielders like Bae Jun-ho.

Photo: biz.heraldcorp.com

Japan capitalized on South Korea’s midfield lapses to create several high-danger scoring opportunities. In the 37th minute of the first half, forward Yuya Fukunaga unleashed a deflected long-range effort that narrowly missed the target. Later in the second half, substitute Yumeki Yokoyama and midfielder Hisatsugu Ishii both tested South Korean goalkeeper Kim Joon-hong, with Ishii’s sudden strike reverberating off the goalpost.

Tournament Edition Host City Result / Opponent Match Score 2014 Asian Games Incheon Gold Medal – 2018 Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang Gold Medal 2-1 (AET) vs. Japan 2022 Asian Games Hangzhou Gold Medal 2-1 vs. Japan 2026 Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya Gold Medal 1-0 vs. Japan

Career Implications and Managerial Uncertainty

The gold medal carries significant professional consequences for the young squad. Winning a gold medal at the Asian Games grants mandatory military service exemptions, allowing players like Eom Ji-sung and Bae Jun-ho to consolidate their professional careers in European clubs without interruption. However, exemptions did not extend to every roster member; Lee Young-jun, Lee Seung-won, and Kim Joon-hong were excluded from the exemption benefit.

Photo: asiae.co.kr

Manager Lee Min-sung navigated a turbulent buildup to the tournament, enduring heavy pressure following prior losses to China and a pre-tournament friendly defeat against Kyrgyzstan. While the historic fourth consecutive title secures a remarkable achievement for South Korean football, local reports indicate that he is expected to step down following the conclusion of the tournament.