Thousands of public hospital patients in Victoria will be diverted to private hospitals for surgical procedures – without paying any fees – under a $1.27 billion state opposition plan announced by Jess Wilson to halve the elective surgery waiting list ahead of next month’s state election. The policy aims to deliver an extra 25,000 surgeries annually in partnership with more than 100 private hospitals and day surgeries.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Elective vs. Optional: Elective does not mean optional; it means it can be planned. These operations give people their lives back.

Elective does not mean optional; it means it can be planned. These operations give people their lives back. Public-Private Integration: The policy utilizes existing spare capacity in private hospitals—which are using just 64 per cent of their beds—to absorb excess volume from overcrowded public waiting lists.

The policy utilizes existing spare capacity in private hospitals—which are using just 64 per cent of their beds—to absorb excess volume from overcrowded public waiting lists. Pathophysiological Impact of Delays: The longer people waited for surgery, the weaker and more worn down they became. Every month on a waiting list is a month of someone’s life on hold.

Surgical Backlog Growth and Public-Private Divergence

Over the last 12 months, Department of Health statistics show that Victoria’s elective surgery waitlist has risen from 58,062 up to 68,730 people. This backlog includes procedures such as hip and knee replacements, gynaecological procedures, cataracts, hernia repairs, gastroscopies, and colonoscopies. Jess Wilson stated that the $1.27 billion, four-year program would be wholly offset by winding up Breakthrough Victoria, a state-owned venture capital firm valued at $600 million that recorded losses of $5.7 million in the 2025 financial year and $3 million in 2024. The private hospital sector, facing financial strains from softer patient demand and rising out-of-pocket specialist fees, welcomed the commitment. Australian Private Hospitals Association chief executive Brett Heffernan noted that enlisting private surgical capacity is a practical solution that mirrors a scheme operating in Queensland, which saw about 8,000 people in 18 months drop from their waiting lists.

Existing Diversion Models and Sector Concerns

Public hospitals have already begun utilizing private sector partnerships to manage backlogs. The Alfred has been diverting up to 1,000 patients a year to Cabrini since the pandemic for colonoscopies and gastroscopies, though it has withheld specific financial details under Freedom of Information exemptions. In response, the Carroll government defended its performance by pointing to the delivery of 218,000 planned surgeries throughout the past year, alongside a $50.1 million funding allocation toward 4,000 additional planned surgeries for children within the 2026/27 budget. However, the proposed expansion has drawn criticism from doctors at Cabrini who warn that treating public patients alongside private ones risks devaluing private health insurance and puts pressure on the private hospital’s equipment and space. Furthermore, health insurers remain cautious, expressing concern that integrating public patients into private systems could jeopardize rapid treatment in private hospitals for insured patients.

Metric / Program Detail Liberal Opposition Proposal Current Incumbent Record Target Waiting List Reduction Halve the elective surgery waiting list Delivered 218,000 planned surgeries over the past year Additional Annual Surgeries 25,000 extra surgeries per year 4,000 additional planned surgeries for children Program Funding Source $1.27 billion over four years, funded by winding up Breakthrough Victoria $50.1 million targeted pediatric surgery investment Statewide Waitlist Total 68,730 patients currently waiting 68,730 patients across urgent and non-urgent categories

Future Electoral Implications and Policy Trajectories

As the November 28 state election approaches, healthcare access and economic management remain central battlegrounds. Aside from its surgical waitlist platform, the Carroll government revealed intentions to alter its land tax approach should it win another term, rolling back threshold adjustments introduced back in 2023 by increasing the threshold by $25,000 annually, which will total $230 million over several years. The juxtaposition of the Coalition’s private hospital diversion strategy against the incumbent government’s public infrastructure investments sets up a stark choice for Victorian voters as the state attempts to clear its tens of thousands of delayed medical procedures.

References

Photo: abc.net.au

Department of Health, Victoria — Elective Surgery Waitlist Data Reports

Grattan Institute — Private Hospital Bed Capacity Analysis

Australian Private Hospitals Association — Sector Performance and Waitlist Evaluations