Ethiopia’s malaria resurgence attributed to climate and conflict

Ethiopia faces a malaria resurgence with over 10 million reported cases in 2024, amid discussions concerning the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam in Benishangul-Gumuz. While historical data document an established high-burden transmission zone in the region prior to reservoir filling, public health authorities attribute the national spike to climatic variability, conflict, displaced populations, strained healthcare services, and the spread of the invasive vector Anopheles stephensi.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Parasite Escape Mutants: Certain strains of the malaria parasite have lost specific genes (pfhrp2/3), allowing them to evade detection on standard rapid diagnostic tests and cause false negatives. Drug Resistance: Genetic mutations in the Plasmodium falciparum kelch13 (pfk13) gene are driving partial resistance to front-line artemisinin-based combination therapies. Vector Expansion: The invasive mosquito Anopheles stephensi thrives in urban water-storage containers, complicating traditional vector-control protocols like bed nets and indoor spraying.

Epidemiological Tracking and the Benishangul-Gumuz Reservoir Landscape

Western Ethiopia’s Benishangul-Gumuz region—home to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) in the Guba district—has long sustained high malaria transmission rates. Research conducted at the Mankush Health Centre between 2014 and 2018 documented significant malaria positivity among patients before the reservoir filling process began in July 2020. Out of 16,964 suspected patients tested during that baseline window, 8,658 tested positive. Notably, the positivity rate decreased from approximately 85 percent in 2014 down to 35 percent by 2018.

The broader national landscape has deteriorated sharply since those baseline years. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) country profile drawing on the World Malaria Report 2025, Ethiopia recorded approximately 12.4 million cases and 22,400 deaths in 2024, with modelled uncertainty intervals ranging from 6.9 to 18.6 million cases. Concurrently, Ethiopian surveillance data cited in recent scientific literature show reported cases exceeded 10 million in 2024, compared with fewer than one million in 2019. While this timeline overlaps with successive stages of reservoir filling initiated in 2020, epidemiological investigations emphasize that chronological overlap does not establish direct causation.

Genomic Surveillance and Diagnostic Escape Mechanisms

To investigate the biological drivers behind the nationwide surge, the Ethiopian Public Health Institute (EPHI) conducted a rapid cross-sectional survey between July and August 2024 across 20 sentinel sites spanning 11 high-transmission regions. The JAMA study, published online in August 2026, enrolled 2,204 symptomatic, microscopy-positive patients. Laboratory analyses using real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) confirmed Plasmodium falciparum and Plasmodium vivax infections, alongside deep sequencing of parasite loci to identify emerging drug resistance markers.

The genomic data revealed critical mutations in the Plasmodium falciparum kelch13 (pfk13) gene, including the R622I marker linked to partial resistance against first-line artemisinin therapies. Furthermore, researchers identified deletions of the histidine-rich proteins 2 and 3 (pfhrp2/3) genes. These deletions prevent parasites from manufacturing the proteins targeted by conventional HRP2-based rapid diagnostic tests. Consequently, infected individuals risk receiving false-negative diagnostic results, leading to delayed clinical management.

Diagnostic and Resistance Marker Target Gene / Locus Clinical Implication Diagnostic Escape pfhrp2 / pfhrp3 deletions Causes false-negative results on HRP2-based rapid diagnostic tests, delaying treatment. Antimalarial Resistance pfk13 (e.g., R622I) Confers partial resistance to front-line artemisinin-based combination therapies. Partner Drug Susceptibility pfmdr1, pfdhfr, pfdhps, pfcrt Associated with reduced susceptibility to lumefantrine, pyrimethamine, sulfadoxine, and chloroquine.

Vector Dynamics and Public Health Intervention Strategies

The transmission cycle relies heavily on female Anopheles mosquitoes, which require suitable ambient temperature and humidity to develop. Following an infected bite, malaria parasites travel to the liver, multiply, and subsequently invade red blood cells, causing repeated clinical illness cycles that can rapidly progress to severe complications such as cerebral malaria or profound anemia. Vector control remains foundational, requiring continuous distribution of insecticide-treated bed nets, indoor residual spraying, and targeted habitat management.

The operational challenge is compounded by the behavior of Anopheles stephensi. This invasive species can breed in urban water-storage containers, adding another challenge to malaria control in Ethiopia. Responding to these compounded biological threats, Ethiopia transitioned away from HRP2-dependent diagnostics in 2022, adopting alternative rapid diagnostic platforms.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Patients presenting with acute febrile illness, rigors, headache, or myalgia in malaria-endemic regions must seek clinical evaluation. Standard rapid diagnostic tests utilizing HRP2 detection methods carry a recognized risk of false-negative results due to emerging gene deletions; clinicians should utilize microscopy or alternative non-HRP2 molecular assays when clinical suspicion remains high. Antimalarial regimens must strictly adhere to national treatment guidelines.

Climate Change impacts on Malaria in Ethiopia

References

World Health Organization. World Malaria Report 2025.

Ethiopian Public Health Institute. JAMA (Published online August 2026).

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always consult a qualified healthcare provider regarding any clinical condition or travel health preparations.