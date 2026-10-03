UAE beats Oman to reach Gulf Cup final as Saudi Arabia awaits

The United Arab Emirates secured a 1-0 victory over Oman in the semi-final of the Arabian Gulf Cup “Gulf 27” at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium in Jeddah, advancing to the tournament final. Othman Camara scored the decisive goal in the 22nd minute, heading home a cross from Mamadou Coulibaly to break the deadlock.

The Breakthrough and Tactical Pressure

The UAE controlled the tempo early, turning possession into territorial advantage at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Stadium. The breakthrough arrived on 22 minutes when Mamadou Coulibaly delivered a precise cross from the left flank. Othman Camara met the flight of the ball perfectly, directing his header past Oman goalkeeper Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini.

However, Al-Mukhaini kept Oman alive by palming away Nicolas Gimenez’s 56th-minute spot-kick. Despite the missed opportunity to double the lead, the UAE backline protected their advantage through the final whistle.

Pathways to the Semi-Finals

The tactical trajectories of both sides leading into the fixture defined their tournament campaigns. Topping Group Two on seven points earned the UAE their semi-final berth, pipping Qatar on goal difference. Group play saw the UAE defeat Yemen 4-0, overcome Bahrain 3-0, and draw 1-1 with Qatar.

Oman reached the final four by the drawing of lots ahead of Iraq, marking a first in the tournament’s history. Meanwhile, in the other semi-final bracket, Qatar Olympic Committee coverage noted that Qatar secured their own semi-final spot by beating Yemen 1-0, with Youssef Abdul-Razzaq scoring the winner following a combination involving substitutes Sultan Al-Buraik and Edmilson.

Team Group Stage Finish Points Semi-Final Result UAE 1st (Group Two) 7 Won 1-0 vs. Oman Qatar 2nd (Group Two) 6 Won on penalties vs. Saudi Arabia Oman Advanced via drawing of lots – Lost 0-1 vs. UAE

The Final Showdown Awaits

With the semi-final hurdle cleared, the UAE advance to a high-stakes final showdown against Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia reached the championship match after edging Qatar 3-2 on penalties following a goalless 90 minutes in their respective semi-final fixture. Essam Fayez takes considerable momentum into the final after claiming the man-of-the-match award for a commanding display across both halves against Oman.