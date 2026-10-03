Alisa Buchinger Coaches Salzburg Karate Tournament Hopefuls

At Salzburg’s Sporthalle Alpenstraße, 1,276 athletes from 82 nations converged for the city’s largest karate tournament, featuring elite international competition alongside local prospects and a former world champion serving as a coach, salzburg.orf.at reported.

Salzburg’s Next Generation Meets Historical Legacy

Exactly ten years have passed since Salzburg native Alisa Buchinger claimed the karate world championship title. Today, she stands at the edge of the mat as a coach, guiding the next wave of hopefuls. Among them is 18-year-old Ceylin Cetin, who secured the national championship title last year with a victory over former European runner-up Lejla Topalovic, as reported by salzburg.orf.at.

Reflecting on her tournament debut in the senior division, Cetin acknowledged the steep learning curve ahead. “Ich würde sagen, ich habe noch einen langen Weg vor mir. Es ist mein erstes Erwachsenenturnier,” she noted, pointing to Buchinger as her idol for discipline and mental fortitude. Buchinger remains Austria’s sole karate world champion following her 2016 gold medal win at the home World Championships in Linz.

International Exposure and Structural Development

Beyond local prospects such as Marina Vukovic, the Austrian karate federation emphasizes global competition to bridge the gap between youth and senior success. Austrian Karate Federation Sports Director Christian Grüner highlighted the core strategy driving the roster’s development.

Christian Grüner stated that the most important thing is international competition experience, explaining that the team travels to all World Cup and Youth League tournaments to gain competitive practice.

Tournament Metric Details Total Athletes 1,276 Participating Nations 82 Current Venue Sporthalle Alpenstraße, Salzburg Future Venue (2027) Ferry-Dusika-Halle, Vienna

Venue Relocation and the 2027 Vienna Transition

Despite a vibrant local scene, the tournament will leave Salzburg next year. The competition is scheduled to move to the Ferry-Dusika-Halle in Vienna for its subsequent edition. salzburg.orf.at reported that the relocation stems from a direct scheduling conflict with a dance tournament occupying the Sporthalle Alpenstraße during the same window. Prospects for a future return to Salzburg remain uncertain beyond the upcoming move.