Maged El Masry Welcomes Twin Grandchildren Gabriel and Younis

Egyptian actor Maged El Masry has welcomed twin grandchildren, Gabriel and Younis, born to his son, director Ahmed Maged El Masry. The milestone marks the second time Ahmed Maged El Masry has welcomed twins, as announced across family social media channels.

The Bottom Line

Maged El Masry celebrated the birth of his twin grandchildren, Gabriel and Younis, sharing the news via Instagram.

The parents of the twins are director Ahmed Maged El Masry and his family, with announcements also shared by Mona Ish Ish.

This marks the second set of twins for Ahmed Maged El Masry.

Family Announcements and Social Media Reveals

The arrival of the newborns was shared publicly by the family, with director Ahmed Maged El Masry posting on his official Facebook page with the message, “Thank God, I became the father of Gabriel and Younis.” Maged El Masry shared a follow-up image through his Instagram stories, where he wrote, “Mashallah, Blessed be God, congratulations my dear.” Separately, Mona Ish Ish celebrated the arrival of her grandchildren on her official Instagram account, writing, “Mashallah, Blessed be God, and praise and thanks be to God, may it happen to all of you, Gabriel and Younis El Masry.”

Second Set of Twins for Director Ahmed El Masry

This birth represents the second time Ahmed Maged El Masry has welcomed twins, continuing a pattern of family milestones shared with followers online.

Photo: الوطن

Recent Career Milestones for Maged El Masry

Maged El Masry starred in the Ramadan drama series Awlad Al-Raie, produced and written by Raymond Makar and directed by Mahmoud Kamel. The series explored the financial and personal strains within a commercial empire built by three brothers. Additionally, El Masry appeared in the social-issues film El Sett Lama, featuring an ensemble cast including Yousra, Dorra, Yasmine Rais, Amr Abdel Gelil, Mahmoud El-Bezzawy, Rania Mansour, Donia Samy, Entesar, and Ahmed Siam, under the direction of Khaled Abu Gharib and production by Nada and Rana El Sobky.