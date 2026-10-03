Red Dead Redemption 2 Mod Brings Undead Nightmare 2 to PC

Thirteen years after the debut of the original Red Dead Redemption zombie expansion, players have built a ten-mission horror campaign for Red Dead Redemption 2. Created by the modder M8Tmods and uploaded to Nexus Mods on October 16, 2025, Undead Nightmare 2 is presented as a free story DLC for Red Dead Redemption 2. This is not delivered via a DLC signed by Rockstar Games, but through a massive mod that turns the West into a supernatural apocalypse, right in time for a Halloween run. Released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 never received a true solo extension, despite the popularity of the 2010 zombie DLC. This unofficial extension provides a way to relive the quirky magic of the RDR1 DLC, offering an appropriate way for fans of Red Dead Redemption 2 to celebrate Halloween.

Riggs Station Triggers the Outbreak

The campaign starts at Riggs Station when a sketchy deal with Uncle triggers the undead invasion. Arthur Morgan must then rescue Dutch van der Linde and track down the origin of the curse. Players face zombies, shamans, a leviathan, and other supernatural entities across ten missions. The mod aims to recapture the quirky horror atmosphere of the original Red Dead Redemption extension.

Blending Recycled Audio With Synthesized Dialogue

The campaign integrates directly into the existing single-player mode rather than rebuilding the entire game map. While shorter than the official studio release, the modification packs enough horror content for a couple of late-night playthroughs. The mod recycles pieces of the original soundtrack and uses synthesized dialogue to bring the conversations to life.

Required Files and Installation Steps

Running the campaign requires a PC copy of Red Dead Redemption 2 along with Script Hook RDR2, ScriptHookRDR2DotNet V2 2.2.0, the Kill Children mod, and the Undead Nightmare II – Origins module. Players must back up their save files and copy the mod scripts folder into the game directory.

Surviving Infested Settlements and Boss Fights

The companion module adds infested settlements and open-world survival missions. Users load an offline single-player save and travel to Riggs Station to trigger the first mission.

Escort Missions and the Esoteric Finale

Players must avoid using these modded files in online multiplayer modes to prevent bans. The campaign guides Arthur through escort missions with military personnel and boss fights against a giant sea creature before reaching an esoteric finale inside a sacred cave. No official release date exists for a studio-backed sequel, leaving the community-made project as the primary way to experience the undead western theme on modern hardware.