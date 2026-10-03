Donald Trump Announces $5,000 Checks Tied to Legislative Elections

US President Donald Trump announced this Saturday that he plans to distribute $5,000 checks to every adult American citizen, provided that Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate in the upcoming November legislative elections.

Campaign Videos on Truth Social

Speaking through a series of campaign videos published on Truth Social, Trump framed the proposed payout as a direct benefit of national economic success and incoming tariff revenues, while simultaneously warning that a Democratic victory would trigger an economic depression comparable to the crash of 1929.

A $1 Trillion Price Tag and Deficit Concerns

The proposed payout, which Trump has dubbed the “Trump Dividend,” carries an estimated national price tag of roughly $1 trillion. Experts note that such a massive expenditure would increase the federal budget deficit.

However, the president argued that these costs would be offset by domestic investment figures that he projects to reach $21 trillion—a total that notably represents two-thirds of the entire annual Gross Domestic Product of the United States, despite lacking official confirmation from White House or private sector projections.

Targeted Subsidies for Medicare Part B

Alongside the debate over the $5,000 checks, the administration rolled out a targeted health care measure aimed at older Americans. Trump announced a $100 subsidy for 20 million retired citizens to help cover the costs associated with the Medicare Part B program. The funding for this initiative will be drawn from 2,000 million dollars of the Medicare Improvement Fund, a reserve established in 2008 specifically designed to protect healthcare coverages for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Polling Pressures Ahead of November 3

The timing of these announcements coincides with a challenging political landscape for the incumbent administration. Current public opinion polls point toward a potential large Republican defeat and the possibility that the party could forfeit its control of both chambers of Congress.

Addressing these political risks, Trump cautioned supporters that if they lose the legislative elections, the Democrats will try to approve an impeachment trial against him, while advisors to the president consider that he and his circle will be subject to investigations for possible corruption.

As the November 3 election approaches, the fundamental question of whether voters will rally behind the administration’s platform—or shift control of Congress to the opposition—remains entirely open, leaving the realization of the proposed $5,000 dividend dependent on the outcome at the ballot box.