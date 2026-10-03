Trump Announces $90 Medicare Checks for Over 20 Million Seniors

President Donald J. Trump announced on Friday that his administration will immediately begin issuing one-time payments of $90 to more than 20 million seniors to help offset the cost of Medicare Part B premiums. The initiative utilizes the Medicare Improvement Fund, marking the first time any president has used the Medicare Improvement Fund to directly lower costs for senior citizens.

According to the White House, the federal government is releasing roughly $2 billion in total funds from the program. Most eligible Medicare Part B enrollees will receive the money via direct deposit in early October, while those without direct deposit will receive a check, also sent in early October, to the mailing address they have registered with Medicare.

Rollout of the Medicare Improvement Fund Payments

The White House fact sheet confirmed that the payments are set at $90 per person and are slated for distribution in early October. Most enrollees qualify for the relief, with exceptions made for individuals whose premiums are already covered by Medicaid or those who pay an Income-Related Monthly Adjustment Amount.

The standard Medicare Part B monthly premium is $202.90 in 2026, alongside an annual deductible of $283, according to figures released by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

President Trump criticized past congressional handling of the financial reserve in a post on Truth Social, describing the 2008-established account as a pointless slush fund previously used by lawmakers for special interests. This money will come from the Medicare Improvement Fund, a pointless ‘Slush Fund’ that has only been used by Dumocrats in Congress to pay for the Waste, Fraud, and Abuse for their Special Interest friends, and drive up Healthcare costs, he continued.

“I am pleased to announce that my Administration will, immediately, begin sending ‘Checks’ of nearly $100 to over 20 MILLION wonderful Seniors to help pay for their Medicare Part B premiums, which we have already reduced by significant amounts,” Trump wrote.

We are finally using this Fund, along with my Most Favored Nations Deals, to substantially LOWER costs for our Seniors, the president said in a Truth Social post.

I pledged to protect and preserve Medicare and Social Security, which were on the verge of RUIN by Joe Biden, who foolishly and maliciously let tens of millions of Illegal Aliens into our Country, and we are doing just that for America’s Seniors, Trump added on Truth Social.

Broader Relief Initiatives and Future Deadlines

Administration officials clarified that the $90 senior payments operate entirely independently of a separate relief effort involving the Affordable Care Act. The administration previously announced $500 checks for about 950,000 Obamacare enrollees, premised on the administration’s claim that they were overcharged for their plans.

Furthermore, President Trump stated that the Medicare rebates will not affect his separate proposal for a $5,000 national dividend, contingent on Republicans maintaining control of both chambers of Congress in the upcoming midterm elections.

“Because I delivered on this very important issue for the American People, they can also rest assured the highly popular $5,000 Trump Dividend will be distributed to every U.S. Citizen if, and when, the Republicans win the Midterm Elections!” Trump wrote in his online statement.