Saarland Event Highlights: Weekend Festivals and Markets Guide

Between October 2 and 4, 2026, the German federal state of Saarland is hosting a diverse lineup of autumn events, featuring the HiroCon nerd convention in Saarbrücken, a medieval spectacle at the Losheimer Stausee, and the 55th edition of the Merziger Oktober- and Viezfest.

The Bottom Line

Major Highlights: The weekend features traditional Octoberfests, the 11th Mittelalterliches Spektakel at Losheim am See, and Merzig’s large-scale Viezfest expected to draw 30,000 visitors.

The weekend features traditional Octoberfests, the 11th Mittelalterliches Spektakel at Losheim am See, and Merzig’s large-scale Viezfest expected to draw 30,000 visitors. Family and Pop Culture: Saarbrücken hosts both the HiroCon nerd convention at the E-Werk and the final days of the Europäische Kinder- und Jugendbuchmesse, alongside the ongoing Saarbrücker Oktoberkirmes on the Saarterrassen.

Saarbrücken hosts both the HiroCon nerd convention at the E-Werk and the final days of the Europäische Kinder- und Jugendbuchmesse, alongside the ongoing Saarbrücker Oktoberkirmes on the Saarterrassen. Culinary Gatherings: Regional markets, including a wine and cheese market on the Schaumbergplateau in Tholey and a wine festival at the Klosterruine in Homburg-Wörschweiler, run alongside local harvest celebrations.

HiroCon and Pop Culture Events in Saarbrücken

Pop culture enthusiasts across the region are gathering at the Saarbrücken E-Werk for the latest iteration of the HiroCon, sol.de reported. Running on Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4, 2026, the nerd convention offers a dedicated gaming and entertainment area, street food, anime figures, merchandising, cosplay events, and interactive workshops.

Meanwhile, in the Eurobahnhof quarter, the Europäische Kinder- und Jugendbuchmesse concludes its four-day run on Saturday. Operating under the enduring motto “Books build bridges,” the fair features readings, book islands, and the presentation of the Deutsch-Französischer Jugendliteraturpröis. Simultaneously, the Saarbrücker Oktoberkirmes enters its final weekend on the 20,000-square-meter festival grounds at the Saarterrassen, offering 45 rides and food stalls with a biergarten that caters to visitors from the broader Saar-Lor-Lux region, as festivalsindeutschland.de noted.

Medieval Spectacles and Viezfest Celebrations

At the shores of the Losheimer Stausee, the 11th edition of the Mittelalterliches Spektakel opens on October 3, 2026, organized by the group Heimdalls-Erben. According to festivalsindeutschland.de, the historic market features craftspeople selling leather goods, horn items, and jewelry, alongside historical encampments, a falconry display, camels, dwarf ponies, and a children’s jousting tournament. Musical accompaniment is provided by the groups Maleficius and Spilldeyvel, alongside entertainer Timolino and tribal belly dancers.

In downtown Merzig, the city celebrates the 55th anniversary of its Oktober- and Viezfest on the Day of German Unity. The event features three stages, 35 association booths, and an anticipated crowd of 30,000 visitors from Germany, France, and Luxembourg. Festivities begin at the town hall forecourt with appearances by reigning Viez monarchs Laura IV, Jolina, and Margarete.

Event Name Location Dates (2026) Key Attractions HiroCon Saarbrücken (E-Werk) Oct 3 – Oct 4 Cosplay, gaming, anime figures, workshops, street food Mittelalterliches Spektakel Losheim am See Oct 3 – Oct 4+ Historic encampments, falconry, show fights, live music Merziger Oktober- und Viezfest Merzig (Downtown) Oct 3 (Main day) 35 booths, three stages, local apple wine (Viez), royal court Saarbrücker Oktoberkirmes Saarbrücken (Saarterrassen) Late running through weekend 45 rides, games, biergarten across 20,000 sqm

Regional Wine Markets and Local Harvest Fairs

Rural communities and scenic spots across Saarland are marking the weekend with specialized culinary markets. On the Schaumbergplateau near Tholey, a wine and cheese market operates on Saturday from 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM, offering regional specialties, wine tastings, and live performances by musical acts Voicemate, Denally, and Day Five, complete with a dedicated bus-shuttle service.

In Homburg-Wörschweiler, the local wine festival at the Klosterruine marks its 14th year starting Saturday morning. Visitors can sample Palatine specialties and French-style tarte flambée while listening to music from Lotti and Jakes. Additional community gatherings include the Körpricher Kirmes St. Michael in Nalbach, a three-day celebration in Kleinblittersdorf near the French border, and a craft and regional goods market at the Wild- and Wanderpark Weiskirchen.

Scheduled Cultural Highlights Across the Region

Beyond the immediate weekend schedule, regional venues have outlined upcoming events for the autumn and winter seasons. Mentalist Thorsten Havener brings his program “Alles Kopfsache?” to the Saarbrücken Garage on Tuesday, October 6. Later in the month, singer Nena performs live at the Saarlandhalle on October 16. The winter calendar features Guildo Horn in Saarbrücken on December 14, followed by Ina Müller in January 2027 and open-air concerts scheduled for the Bosenbachstadion in St. Wendel through the following summer.

Photo: festivalsindeutschland.de