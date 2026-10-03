Clarksville Community Concert Association Celebrates 75 Years Strong

For 75 years, the Clarksville Community Concert Association has brought extraordinary music and talented performers to Clarksville, Tennessee. That legacy takes center stage Sunday, October 4th, 2026, when the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center hosts a special presentation by Dr. Ann Silverberg titled “75 Years Strong: Clarksville Community Concert Association.”

The event begins at 3:00pm in Turner Auditorium at the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center, located at 200 South Second Street in historic downtown Clarksville. Admission to the anniversary program is entirely free to the public, though museum admission itself is not included. Interested community members are encouraged to register in advance for the afternoon celebration.

The Bottom Line

The Event: Dr. Ann Silverberg leads “75 Years Strong: Clarksville Community Concert Association” to mark the organization’s milestone anniversary.

Dr. Ann Silverberg leads “75 Years Strong: Clarksville Community Concert Association” to mark the organization’s milestone anniversary. When and Where: Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at 3:00pm inside Turner Auditorium at the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center.

Sunday, October 4th, 2026, at 3:00pm inside Turner Auditorium at the Custom House Museum and Cultural Center. Admission: The presentation is free to the public, with advance registration encouraged by the venue.

Dr. Ann Silverberg serves as a Professor of Musicology/Ethnomusicology at Austin Peay State University and is a former President of the Clarksville Community Concert Association. During Sunday’s presentation, she will guide audiences through the organization’s 75-year history. The program highlights the innovative and cutting-edge musicians the association has brought to the community, giving local residents opportunities to experience exceptional music close to home.

Silverberg’s academic background and firsthand organizational experience provide a unique perspective on how the association evolved. Her talk explores the people and performances that shaped the institution, offering long-time supporters a chance to revisit its rich history and introducing newer residents to a local institution.

Connecting Austin Peay State University and the Local Arts Community

The anniversary celebration also shines a light on the deep ties between the concert association, the wider Clarksville community, and Austin Peay State University. Silverberg’s presentation addresses the work the association continues to do for the community and its contributions to APSU students.

This ongoing connection demonstrates how a live music organization extends its influence beyond the concert stage and helps support the next generation of musicians and music enthusiasts.

Looking Ahead at the Future of Live Music in Clarksville

While the program honors three-quarters of a century of musical history, the afternoon also turns toward what comes next. Silverberg will discuss the future trajectory of the Clarksville Community Concert Association and its ongoing efforts to keep live music an important part of the community’s cultural landscape.

Event Detail Information Date Sunday, October 4th, 2026 Time 3:00pm Location Turner Auditorium, Custom House Museum and Cultural Center Address 200 South Second Street, Clarksville, TN Cost Free admission to the presentation (Advanced registration encouraged)

The Custom House Museum and Cultural Center operates as the state’s second-largest general interest museum, featuring over 35,000 square feet of exhibit space. Regular museum admission rates apply for visitors wishing to tour the galleries, ranging from $5.00 for children to $12.00 for adults aged 18 to 64, with discounted rates available for seniors, military personnel, teachers, and college students.