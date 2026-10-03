US Consumer Confidence Sinks as Mortgage Rates Hit Nearly Three-Year High

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate climbed to 7.28%, reaching its highest level in nearly three years, The Independent reported.

The Bottom Line

Mortgage Pressure: The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.28%, marking six consecutive weeks of increases and adding immediate principal-and-interest costs for prospective buyers.

The benchmark 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 7.28%, marking six consecutive weeks of increases and adding immediate principal-and-interest costs for prospective buyers. Consumer Sentiment Slide: The Conference Board index dropped 6.7 points to 81.9 in September, reflecting widespread anxiety over elevated living costs and ongoing geopolitical strains.

How the Bond Market Selloff Reaches Household Borrowing Costs

The transmission from institutional capital markets to retail borrowing became starkly apparent as the bond-market selloff directly impacted everyday housing finance. Freddie Mac’s primary mortgage market survey placed the average 30-year fixed rate at 7.28% for the week ending Oct. 1, up from 7.03% the prior week. This 25-basis-point weekly increase represents the largest since October 2022, pushing borrowing costs up by 57 basis points over a four-week span.

This movement outpaces simple Treasury mechanics. While the official 10-year constant-maturity Treasury rate moved incrementally, mortgage-backed securities traded at wider yield premiums due to increased lender pricing volatility and hedging costs. Consequently, a buyer financing a $400,000 loan faces an immediate principal and interest cost increase of roughly $68 a month simply from the one-week shift.

Mortgage & Economic Indicator Current Reading Prior Period Comparison 30-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate 7.28% 7.03% (Previous week) / 6.34% (Year ago) 15-Year Fixed Mortgage Rate 6.60% 6.42% (Previous week) / 5.55% (Year ago) Consumer Confidence Index 81.9 88.6 (August) Nonfarm Payroll Additions 29,000 133,000 (August, revised)

Why Homeowners Are Clinging to Low-Rate Mortgages

The spike in borrowing expenses has frozen housing turnover by trapping existing owners in legacy financing products. Mortgages with rates below 4%—predominantly originated during the Federal Reserve’s period of interest rate repression from 2020 through early 2022—continue to exert a tight grip on the market. With the prevailing benchmark above 7%, homeowners refuse to surrender their historical financing structures, keeping housing supply constrained.

During the era of interest rate repression, the central bank’s purchases of mortgage-backed securities drove rates down to historic lows and triggered a massive refinancing wave. Today, those same homeowners are protecting those below-market liabilities, effectively locking inventory in place and forcing prospective buyers into a highly competitive, expensive segment of the market.

Labor Market Cool-Down and Economic Sentiment

Beyond the housing sector, broader macroeconomic indicators underscore a cooling domestic economy.

The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index dropped to 81.9 in September, touching its lowest reading since April 2014.

Historical Context of Normalizing Interest Rates

While current borrowing metrics trigger widespread anxiety, market historians point out that today’s figures represent a return to long-term historical norms rather than unprecedented territory. Mortgage rates hovered above 7% through much of the 1990s, contrasting sharply with the abnormal zero-bound environment of the previous decade and reminding market participants that adjusting to higher carrying costs requires a structural shift in both corporate and consumer financial planning.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.