Singapore Tourism Board reports Southeast Asia cruise output hit $10B

Southeast Asia’s cruise tourism industry generated US$10 billion in total economic output during 2024, capturing 5% of the global cruise industry’s total output, according to data released in April 2026 by the Singapore Tourism Board and Tourism Economics for the Cruise Lines International Association. While the region accounted for only 2% of global cruise passengers—representing 3.9 million passenger visits—it delivered US$2,564 per passenger visit, which is 2.4 times the global average.

The inaugural Economic Impact Assessment of Cruise Tourism for Southeast Asian countries highlights the sector’s expanding footprint across the region. The industry contributed US$4.5 billion to regional gross domestic product and supported approximately 530,000 jobs, accounting for 30% of global cruise-related employment. Wages paid across the wider economy reached US$4.1 billion.

Economic Output and Regional Concentration in Singapore and Malaysia

Market concentration remains a distinct feature of the regional landscape. Singapore and Malaysia collectively accounted for 70% of Southeast Asia’s cruise passenger visits in 2024. Singapore captured a 48% share of the region’s total passenger visits, while Malaysia secured 22%.

In 2025, Singapore maintained its position as a key hub by recording 375 ship calls and more than 2 million passengers. The Marina Bay Cruise Centre serves as a key gateway for these operations. Infrastructure and route connectivity continue to attract major cruise lines. Royal Caribbean stationed Navigator of the Seas in Singapore as a homeport under an agreement extending through October 2027, operating three- to five-night itineraries to destinations such as Penang and Phuket.

Jean Ng, Assistant Chief Executive, Experience Development Group, Singapore Tourism Board, stated that the study reinforces the region’s strong value proposition, driven by a growing middle class, rising demand for diverse travel experiences, and rich destination variety. She noted that Singapore remains committed to working with regional neighbors and global industry partners as ASEAN’s lead coordinator for cruise developments.

Passenger Sentiments and Multi-Destination Appeal

Cruise tourism in Southeast Asia is increasingly shifting away from a purely luxury-exclusive perception toward broader market segments. Industry offerings now include shorter itineraries and family-oriented experiences. For instance, Disney Adventure will offer four-night sailings from Singapore with a stop in Langkawi, Malaysia, starting in December 2026.

Passenger sentiment data indicates strong satisfaction. 85% of cruise travelers rated their Southeast Asian experience positively. Furthermore, nearly half—47%—expressed intent to return to the region for land-based travel, demonstrating the role of cruising as a gateway for broader tourism demand.

Consumer surveys highlight convenience as a primary driver for sea travel. A Royal Caribbean-commissioned YouGov survey found that 42% of Asian travelers view the ease of visiting multiple destinations as the main benefit of cruising. Additionally, 38% noted that cruising avoids airport procedures, and 35% appreciated not having to pack and unpack repeatedly.

Global Context and Industry Collaboration

Bud Darr, President and CEO of Cruise Lines International Association, stated that the collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Board enabled the organization to broaden its annual economic impact studies to measure regional contributions within a global analysis for the first time. The findings underscore the region’s role as a driver of jobs and economic activity.

Despite the strong performance in primary hubs, growth across Southeast Asia does not translate to equal regional benefit. Disparities in infrastructure, connectivity, and port readiness mean that destinations outside Singapore and Malaysia face ongoing challenges in capturing sustained economic activity from ship calls.