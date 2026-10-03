Jaecoo 5 Hybrid SUV Launches in Brazil with 224 HP

The Omoda & Jaecoo division of the Chery International Group launched the Jaecoo 5 compact hybrid SUV in Brazil. Starting with an introductory price of R$ 154,990 for the Comfort trim and R$ 179,990 for the Prestige trim across a restricted initial batch of 3,600 units, the vehicle delivers 224 cv of combined power through its Super Hybrid System without requiring external charging infrastructure.

The Bottom Line Pricing Strategy: Launch prices are capped at 3,600 units before standard pricing takes effect at R$ 159,990 for the entry trim and R$ 184,990 for the top-tier configuration.

Launch prices are capped at 3,600 units before standard pricing takes effect at R$ 159,990 for the entry trim and R$ 184,990 for the top-tier configuration. Powertrain Metrics: Combines a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with an electric motor to generate 224 cv and 30,1 kgfm of torque, achieving a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 7,9 seconds.

Combines a 1.5-liter gasoline turbo engine with an electric motor to generate 224 cv and 30,1 kgfm of torque, achieving a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 7,9 seconds. Market Position: Directly challenges established segment rivals like the Toyota (TYO: 7203) Yaris Cross, Volkswagen T-Cross, and Jeep Compass by bypassing plug-in dependency.

Pricing Structures and Promotional Allocation Limits

As forbes.com.br reported, the initial commercial rollout restricts promotional pricing to 3,600 units. Once this initial inventory clears, both configurations will experience a R$ 5,000 price adjustment. The entry-level Comfort trim moves from R$ 154,990 to R$ 159,990, while the top-of-the-line Prestige version rises from R$ 179,990 to R$ 184,990.

According to quatrorodas.abril.com.br, these figures place the Jaecoo 5 at parity with its sibling, the Omoda 5, creating internal portfolio competition. Furthermore, the absence of a traditional spare tire draws attention, as the 12V low-voltage battery occupies that compartment—a standard packaging choice for electrified offerings within the Chery ecosystem.

Powertrain Mechanics and Fuel Efficiency Metrics

Performance figures position the Jaecoo 5 ahead of traditional aspirating hybrids in the compact segment. Uol.com.br reported that the vehicle utilizes a 1.5-liter turbo gasoline engine delivering 135 cv and 20 kgfm, paired with an electric unit producing 204 cv and 30,1 kgfm. Total system output reaches 224 cv and 30,1 kgfm of torque, propelling the SUV from zero to 100 km/h in 7,9 seconds.

In contrast, the competing Toyota (TYO: 7203) Yaris Cross pairs a 1.5-liter aspirating flex engine producing 91 cv and 12,3 kgfm with two electric units generating 80 cv and 14,4 kgfm, yielding a combined total of 111 cv. While Toyota has not released combined torque or exact acceleration metrics, estimates place the zero to 100 km/h sprint above 11 seconds.

Vehicle Model Combined Power System Torque 0-100 km/h Time Launch Price Range Jaecoo 5 Comfort 224 cv 30,1 kgfm 7,9 s R$ 154,990 Jaecoo 5 Prestige 224 cv 30,1 kgfm 7,9 s R$ 179,990 Toyota Yaris Cross XRE 111 cv Not Disclosed > 11 s (Est.) R$ 172,390 Toyota Yaris Cross XRX 111 cv Not Disclosed > 11 s (Est.) R$ 189,990

Autonomy and Infrastructure Independence

The core commercial pitch relies on eliminating the necessity for external charging stations. As detailed by forbes.com.br, the Super Hybrid System (SHS-H) uses a compact 1,83 kWh battery designed strictly to capture energy via regenerative braking and engine management rather than plug-in recharging.

Photo: Estadão

Inmetro homologation data indicates fuel efficiency reaches 15,5 km/l in urban driving and 13,7 km/l on highways. This urban efficiency advantage stems from frequent low-speed deceleration cycles, enabling the system to approach a combined operational range of nearly 1,000 kilometers on a single tank of gasoline.

Equipment Differentiation and Competitive Positioning

Equipment disparities between the two available trims require careful evaluation by buyers. quatrorodas.abril.com.br notes that the base Comfort version features a smaller nine-inch horizontal multimedia screen and omits high-end features such as full-LED headlights, 540-degree transparent-view cameras, panoramic glass roofs, ventilated power seats, and the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) suite. These items remain exclusive to the Prestige variant.

Photo: Forbes Brasil

With estadao.com.br highlighting its independent multi-link rear suspension across both versions and a firmer chassis tuning compared to the larger Jaecoo 7, the brand aims to capture market share from traditional combustion models like the Volkswagen T-Cross and Hyundai Creta without altering consumer refueling habits.