VEF Rīga Defeats Liepāja 82-55 Behind Sears’ 22 Points

VEF Rīga secured an 82-55 victory over Liepāja on October 3, 2026, breaking open a competitive game with a decisive 17-1 run bridging the first half. Jordan Sears paced the offense with 22 points and seven assists, while debutant Matt Rogers grabbed nine rebounds to push VEF to a comfortable early-season win.

Fantasy & Market Impact Rogers’ Glass Presence: Matt Rogers instantly established defensive rebounding value by hauling in nine boards in just 19 minutes of action during his debut.

Breaking the Game Open in the Second Quarter

For the opening 16 minutes, the contest at the arena played out as a tight, possession-by-possession battle. Liepāja even managed brief stints in front at 5:4 and 9:8, staying within a single possession as late as four minutes before halftime when the scoreboard read 34-31 for the visitors.

Then the tactical momentum shifted decisively. Over a crucial six-minute window spanning the halftime intermission, VEF rattled off an unanswered 17-1 surge, ballooning their advantage to 51-32. Mareks Mejeris capped the explosive sequence with back-to-back interior finishes.

Match Statistics: VEF Rīga vs. Liepāja Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final VEF Rīga 17 28 27 10 82 Liepāja 12 20 11 12 55

Individual Performances and Shooting Woes

Sears orchestrating the pick-and-roll proved the primary engine for the Rīga attack, adding seven assists to his game-high 22 points while converting all five of his free-throw attempts. Luis Rodriguez and Artūrs Ozols chipped in 10 points apiece. Meanwhile, American forward Matt Rogers made his presence felt on the glass in his 19-minute debut, collecting nine rebounds and distributing four assists despite failing to score from the field (0/1 from deep).

Shooting inefficiency plagued both sides from the perimeter. VEF managed just 24% from beyond the arc on 6-of-25 shooting. Yet Liepāja fared far worse, converting only four of 24 long-range attempts (16%) and stumbling at the free-throw line with a dismal 15-of-29 showing (51%). Edvards Egle paced the liepājnieki with 13 points, while Lithuanian center Roks Jocjus posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Stretching the Lead and Upcoming Schedules

The third quarter offered no relief for the hosts as VEF continued to apply defensive pressure, extending the margin to a commanding 29-point gap at 72-43. With the outcome effectively decided, Rīga coasted through the final frame, managing just 10 points while securing the final 82-55 scoreline.

The fixture schedule wastes no time for either squad. VEF Rīga turns its attention to the FIBA Europe Cup group stage, opening its home campaign against Bulgarian side Plovdiv’s Lokomotiv on Wednesday. Domestic commitments in the joint league follow shortly after with road and home matchups against Estonian opponents TalTech and Parnu. Liepāja travels to the Ziemeļu līga to host Lausanne on Tuesday before returning to league play Sunday against the Ekselences juniori.

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